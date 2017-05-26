Discovered Dumas Manuscript Bridges Time Gap in the Three Musketeers’ Adventures

Novelist and history buff Nikolay Kharin made what could be considered the most important discovery in literature: Alexandre Dumas’ manuscript, which contains the unpublished chapters of “The Three Musketeers.” The manuscript happened to fall into the hands of Kharin’s great-great-grandfather who met Dumas at the Nizhny Novgorod Fare in 1858. Kharin went to translate the manuscript and write the story in the style of Dumas.



The result is a published novel titled “Three Musketeers Again: Unknown Adventures of Athos, Porthos, Aramis and D’Artagnan: All for One and One for All!” Published by Outskirts Press in 2013, the novel details the adventures of the Musketeers in the twenty-year time gap between “The Three Musketeers” and “Twenty Years After.” It highlights D’Artagnan’s mission to the Huguenot city of La Rochelle, the change in the personality of Aramis, the Cardinal’s war with Spain, among others.



Readers will once again endear themselves to the adventures of the Musketeers and pull themselves into the atmosphere of sword fights, political intrigues, and definite friendship – with history lessons on the side. Kharin does a good job translating a family heirloom into an enduring legacy for all fans to cherish and enjoy. Anyone who loves “The Three Musketeers” will also love “Three Musketeers Again.”



For more information about the book, visit the author’s website at http://www.threemusketeersagainbook.com/





“Three Musketeers Again: Unknown Adventures of Athos, Porthos, Aramis and D’Artagnan: All for One and One for All!”

Written by Nikolay A. Kharin

Published by Outskirts Press

Published date May 24, 2013

Paperback price $20.95



About the Author



Dr. Nikolay Kharin is a novelist, scientist and history buff with a passion for Europe and America of 17th-19th centuries. He published several books of short stories and novels in Russia, Bulgaria and the United States. He is married with one son and lives with his family in Colorado.