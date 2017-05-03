Novelist Pens Three Musketeers Story Based on Dumas’ Manuscript

Alexandre Dumas’ literary masterpiece “The Three Musketeers” could have gotten extra chapters or the D’Artagnan Romances could have extended to more than three books if only the great storyteller had published the manuscript he left in the care of novelist Nikolay Kharin’s great-great-grandfather when he visited the former Russian empire in 1858. Kharin stumbled upon the manuscript while going through his ancestor’s archives.



After being told the manuscript was the genuine, unpublished chapters of “The Three Musketeers” written by Dumas himself, he set to work. After a long period of painstaking writing and translating, Kharin published “Three Musketeers Again: Unknown Adventures of Athos, Porthos, Aramis and D’Artagnan: All for One and One for All!” (Outskirts Press, 2013).



Where does “Three Musketeers Again” fit in the Musketeers’ universe? It bridges the time gap between “The Three Musketeers” and “Twenty Years After,” so this comes as the second book in the D’Artagnan Romances. Kharin’s book finally provides closure to fans who wonder what our heroes were up to in the years between.



Nothing’s a miss when fans read “Three Musketeers Again” because Kharin adopted Dumas’ writing style. Kharin’s contribution to the D’Artagnan Romances preserves the legacy of Dumas and the spirit of adventure of the Four Musketeers.



“Three Musketeers Again: Unknown Adventures of Athos, Porthos, Aramis and D’Artagnan: All for One and One for All!”

Written by Nikolay A. Kharin

Published by Outskirts Press

Published date May 24, 2013

Paperback price $20.95

