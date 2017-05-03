Spiritual Medium Roland Comtois’ Journey to Italy 2017

Building on their unprecedented Spiritual & Cultural Journey to Italy 2015 & 2016, Roland Comtois, nationally acclaimed spiritual medium, grief guide, radio host, best-selling author, and inspirational speaker, will co-host again with Bobbi Parlett, owner of Simpatico, Italy’s Finest, St. Michaels, MD, a personal special tour to Italy October 3rd through October 12th, 2017.

Comments from past trip attendees on their experience include that it was “a life changing spiritual adventure,” “priceless” and that “words cannot describe the remarkable experience.” The 2017 journey maintains highlights of the 2015-2016 trip and adds new significant sites and experiences, many focused on St. Francis and important places in his life, art, culture, food and wine.

Bobbi states: “We once again have planned a balance of spiritual and cultural activities that results in an itinerary unlike any other, focused in Umbria and Tuscany, and full of opportunities to deepen your spirituality, while also enjoying the local people, beautiful landscapes, fabulous food, wine and art of Italy. And if you are a fan of St. Francis, this trip is definitely for you.”

The trip blends the personal best of experiences that Bobbi has gained from over 20 trips to Italy for her import business, with a depth of spiritual experiences from Roland’s unique medium insight from over 30 years of living his Love Is Eternal mission sharing love, healing and hope to as many people as he can. Roland adds: “I will lead daily inspirational discussions as we start our days, share background on the day’s sites and plans, lead prayers and guidance in the sacred places and churches.”

The now annual trip started as an idea to plan an ‘Eternity of Love’ healing event in Gubbio in 2015 and then grew into this fabulous journey with a small group, limited to a total of 15 people. Highlights include visits to special spiritual places such as the sacred Cave of St. Francis, La Verna where St. Francis received the Stigmata, and other places not normally frequented by tourists, a workshop with Master Ceramicist Giampietro Rampini in Gubbio, wine tasting at a vineyard in Assisi, St. Francis Day in Assisi, treasured mementos to take home, amazing meals and wines, lots of laughter, fun and much more.

The trip includes all accommodations, meals, entrance fees and transportation. For information, including a day by day itinerary and how to sign up, visit www.rolandcomtois.net or call Bobbi on 610.209.5409.

About Roland Comtois

Roland is a nationally acclaimed spiritual medium, grief guide, radio host, inspirational speaker and best-selling author of “And Then There Was Heaven” and “16 Minutes.” As a professional healer with over 30 years experience as a gerontology nurse, Reiki Master, and metaphysical teacher, Roland’s mission is to help people find comfort in life in spite of loss, and show them how to move beyond grief with love and hope. His expertise extends from the physical to the spiritual, as he shares healing modalities and messages that nurture and balance mind, body and soul.

Roland is the founder of Talk Stream Spiritual Radio Network, and the annual Living Beyond Loss Conference now in its 11th year, and is sought after by television production companies eager to showcase his mission and signature Purple Papers. Join Roland’s mailing list at www.rolandcomtois.net.

