Nintendo details DLC coming to Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia for Nintendo 3DS

The upcoming Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia game, which launches exclusively for the Nintendo 3DS family of systems on May 19, is a massive game filled to the brim with content. For players who want to extend their adventure even further, five major DLC packs are coming to the game starting on May 19, adding more maps, dungeons, characters and items.

Season Pass (May 19, $44.99, 22 pieces of content): The Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia Season Pass includes all five DLC packs as they release. By purchasing the Season Pass, fans who want to receive all DLC will save more than 30 percent compared to purchasing all 22 pieces of content on their own.

DLC Pack #1 – Fledgling Warriors Pack (May 19, $7.99, three pieces of content): Ideal for early- to mid-game adventurers, this pack includes a new dungeon (The Astral Temple) and two new maps, great for gaining more items, money and experience points.

DLC Pack #2 – Undaunted Heroes Pack (May 25, $9.99, three pieces of content): In addition to a new dungeon (The Inner Sanctum), this pack also includes two challenging new maps that stronger, more seasoned heroes will want to tackle.

DLC Pack #3 – Lost Altars Pack (May 25, $14.99, 10 pieces of content): The mysterious dungeons included in this pack hold the power to upgrade characters to exclusive classes that don't appear in the main game.

DLC Pack #4 – Rise of the Deliverance Pack (June 1, $12.99, four pieces of content): Discover the previously untold history of Valentia in this Prologue pack. Complete with new story content and additional voice acting that details the rise of the Deliverance in Zofia, this collection of challenging maps includes new support conversations between selected heroes, as well as the ability to take command of a character players won't be able to control in the main game.

(June 1, $12.99, four pieces of content): Discover the previously untold history of Valentia in this Prologue pack. Complete with new story content and additional voice acting that details the rise of the Deliverance in Zofia, this collection of challenging maps includes new support conversations between selected heroes, as well as the ability to take command of a character players won’t be able to control in the main game. DLC Pack #5 ($5.99, two pieces of content): More information about this final DLC pack will be revealed in the future.

All of these packs, as well as the individual components included in each pack, can be purchased separately, giving players the flexibility to buy as many or as few as they want.

While Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia features all this great paid DLC, free downloadable content will also be released for the game after launch for a limited time, starting on May 19. The first free content is a special gift from Goddess Mila and can be obtained when playing the game. For more details about the game’s DLC, visit http://fireemblemechoes.nintendo.com/dlc.

Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia launches for Nintendo 3DS on May 19 at a suggested retail price of $39.99. A limited-edition bundle for the game will launch on the same day at a suggested retail price of $59.99. Also launching on May 19 are the Alm and Celica amiibo figures, available only as a set at a suggested retail price of $24.99.

For more information about Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia visit http://fireemblemechoes.nintendo.com/.