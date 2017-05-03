BMC Introduces New Cloud-based SecOps Response Service

BMC, a global leader in IT solutions for the digital enterprise, today introduced BMC SecOps Response Service, a cloud-based solution that eliminates security risks and reduces companies’ overall attack surface across multi-cloud environments, including AWS and Microsoft Azure. When coupled with endpoint management tools, including Microsoft System Center Configuration Manager (SCCM) and BMC BladeLogic Server Automation, organizations can rapidly prioritize and remediate.

According to IDC, more than half of all enterprise IT workloads will live in the cloud within the next year.1 As organizations accelerate their cloud adoption strategies, many sacrifice security for the sake of speed. Traditional tools used to manage the data center are not built for the cloud, and cloud security operations tools often require manual inputs that lead to delays and inconsistencies.

Delivering on BMC’s promise to offer customers multi-cloud management solutions to fit their needs and environment, SecOps Response Service solution offers teams the ability to quickly enforce security policies and manage multiple cloud environments and on-premise systems, including data centers from one tool.

The SecOps Response Service solution:

Enables security and operations teams to operationalize their vulnerability management strategies for faster remediation and reduced risk with policies that are flexible and scalable.

Provides visibility into planned actions, predictive service level agreements (SLAs), and burndown views, thus enabling them to more actively control the security levels of an organization.

Prioritizes vulnerabilities based on policy, SLAs, severity, and impact.

“Online Business Systems has built our Security Integration Framework on BMC technology, and we believe that the new BMC SecOps Response Service will fill a critical gap in the market and will be a game changer in the Security Operations space,” said Jon Fraser, Managing Director, North America, Online Business Systems. “As environments become more complex with the advent of hybrid infrastructure, there has been a significant gap in SecOps tools available to solve this challenge– until now.”

“When operations receives vulnerability data from the security team, it lacks the context necessary in order to prioritize and take action,” said David Cramer, vice president and general manager of security operations at BMC. “SecOps Response Service helps answer critical questions such as, which applications are dependent on those systems? Do we have a patch to address the vulnerability and has the patch been tested? When is the next available maintenance window that we can use to remediate this issue? A cloud service like SecOps Response Service facilitates increased coordination and collaboration between the teams. By providing prescriptive and actionable data, IT operations and security teams can prioritize and remediate security threats and vulnerabilities based on the potential impact to the business.”

According to Gartner, the cybersecurity community harbors the irrational fear that most attacks will target zero-day vulnerabilities or previously undiscovered weaknesses. In fact, most malware is designed to attack vulnerabilities that IT professionals have already identified. Additionally, 99.99% of exploits are based on vulnerabilities that have already been known to security and IT professionals for at least one year.2

The SecOps Response Service solution addresses this by natively integrating operations with vulnerability scan data from Rapid7, Tenable, and Qualys, providing automatic enterprise-grade remediation.

As companies look to enhance their Security Operations capabilities, BMC offers professional and education services to complement SecOps Response Service. These include subscription-based 24/7 access to online training to accelerate adoption of the solution, consulting for process and operational change management, a three-month Day 2 Operations service to help organizations optimize their use of the solution post go-live, and an Application Managed Service where BMC staff manage the solution on the client’s behalf.

For more information about BMC SecOps Response Service and to view a video with further details about the solution, click here.

To register for the May 17 webinar about this critical solution, click here.

1 IDC, “IDC FutureScape: Worldwide IT Industry 2017 Predictions,” Doc # US41883016, November 2016.

2 Gartner, Predicts 2017: Threat and Vulnerability Management, 14 November 2016

About BMC

BMC is a global leader in innovative software solutions that enable businesses to transform into digital enterprises for the ultimate competitive advantage. Our Digital Enterprise Management solutions are designed to make digital business fast, seamless, and optimized from mainframe to mobile to cloud and beyond. BMC digital IT transforms 82 percent of the Fortune 500 and serves more than 10,000 customers worldwide.

BMC – Bring IT to Life

BMC, BMC Software, the BMC logo, and the BMC Software logo are the exclusive properties of BMC Software Inc., are registered or pending registration with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, and may be registered or pending registration in other countries. All other BMC trademarks, service marks, and logos may be registered or pending registration in the U.S. or in other countries. All other trademarks or registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©Copyright 2017 BMC Software, Inc.