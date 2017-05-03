Cubic to Showcase Tactical Communications and Integrated Training Solutions at Special Operations Forces Industry Conference 2017

Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) today announced that its Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS) and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) business divisions will demonstrate a comprehensive selection of equipment and capabilities for the U.S. Special Operations Forces (SOF) community at the Special Operations Forces Industry Conference (SOFIC) in Tampa, Florida from May 15 – 18. SOFIC is the premier SOF conference consisting of education sessions, technology demonstrations and networking opportunities. SOFIC provides industry executives and U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) a venue to discuss the challenges, initiatives and cutting-edge technology available to SOF operators.

“SOFIC is an exciting time for CMS to highlight our NextMissionTM business strategy and suite of tactical and integrated Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions,” said Mike Twyman, president of Cubic Mission Solutions. “Our comprehensive offerings support USSOCOM’s expeditionary and tactical needs and our leading-edge capabilities will allow SOF to train efficiently, deploy more quickly and communicate more effectively.”

CMS will feature the following interoperable, end-to-end C4ISR technologies that provide information capture, assessment, exploitation and dissemination in a secure network-centric environment at booth #1135, located on the exhibit show floor:

Secure Networking Solutions: Cubic | DTECH Labs designs and integrates deployable, man-portable and tactical networking communications technologies that offer extreme modularity, redundancy, reliability and integrated power capabilities allowing the customer to communicate over any available networking technology or through our tactical cloud solutions.

Cubic | DTECH Labs designs and integrates deployable, man-portable and tactical networking communications technologies that offer extreme modularity, redundancy, reliability and integrated power capabilities allowing the customer to communicate over any available networking technology or through our tactical cloud solutions. Unified Video® (UV) Real-time Streaming Web App: Cubic | TeraLogics’ Unified Video is a secure, cloud-based video management tool for enterprise and tactical users that simplifies analyst workflow, enables collaboration and creates mission opportunity by pairing real-time video with geospatial and viewer-added context.

Cubic | TeraLogics’ Unified Video is a secure, cloud-based video management tool for enterprise and tactical users that simplifies analyst workflow, enables collaboration and creates mission opportunity by pairing real-time video with geospatial and viewer-added context. Satellite Communication s (SATCOM) : Cubic | GATR provides ultra-portable, inflatable SATCOM terminals that enables comparable performance to rigid deployable antennas of similar size, but with up to 90 percent reduction in the logistical size/weight of those systems. This translates to a tremendous operational and transportability advantage for customers across both government and commercial industries.

: Cubic | GATR provides ultra-portable, inflatable SATCOM terminals that enables comparable performance to rigid deployable antennas of similar size, but with up to 90 percent reduction in the logistical size/weight of those systems. This translates to a tremendous operational and transportability advantage for customers across both government and commercial industries. Secure Communications /Data Links : Cubic’s comprehensive data link products provide ISR capabilities for land, air and maritime military operations. The data links allow military commanders to obtain real-time images and sensor data to precisely locate and identify enemy targets.

Cubic’s comprehensive data link products provide ISR capabilities for land, air and maritime military operations. The data links allow military commanders to obtain real-time images and sensor data to precisely locate and identify enemy targets. Atlas Baseband Kit: Cubic’s Atlas is a purpose-built, hyper-converged SATCOM solution for ISR applications. It is a pre-configured, secure and enables access to real-time intelligence at the edge.

In addition to the show floor booth at the SOFIC, Cubic will also showcase cohesive communications and specialized training solutions for the SOF community at its hospitality suite in the Skyway Meeting Room.

“CGD and CMS are coming together to demonstrate our One Cubic strategy, highlighting a wide range of integrated capabilities encompassing specialized and virtual training environments as well as deployable mission critical communications for the SOF,” said Dave Buss, president of Cubic Global Defense. “We look forward to engaging and sharing Cubic’s capabilities in support of our USSOCOM and foreign SOF partners to prepare their warfighters for any scenario in the ever-changing environment.”

Cubic’s hospitality suite located in the Skyway Meeting Room at the Embassy Suites Hotel, across from the Tampa Convention Center will feature integrated technology solutions from both Cubic Global Defense and Cubic Mission Solutions, including the following:

Denied Area Infrastructure (DAI): Cubic-developed concept using a system of systems that provides internet connectivity in areas where communications infrastructure is rendered unusable. DAI can capitalize on existing infrastructure and has the independent ability to connect to the internet in the absence of a functioning communications infrastructure. Additional features include: situational awareness, secure full motion video, Blue Force tracking, baseband communications, Radio over IP (RoIP) and over-the-horizon communications.

Cubic-developed concept using a system of systems that provides internet connectivity in areas where communications infrastructure is rendered unusable. DAI can capitalize on existing infrastructure and has the independent ability to connect to the internet in the absence of a functioning communications infrastructure. Additional features include: situational awareness, secure full motion video, Blue Force tracking, baseband communications, Radio over IP (RoIP) and over-the-horizon communications. Virtual Training Solutions:

Cubic | Intific’s Social Media Analytic Replication Toolkit (SMART) provides a secure environment to create dynamic social media content for use by Information Operations and Intelligence Analysts in multilevel training exercises. Synthetic Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (SYN-ISR) combines real-time, high performance, constructive ground truth engine with high-fidelity simulated sensors to generate relevant ISR information. Squad Virtual Test Bed (VTB) provides game-based training, testing and mission planning capabilities for small unit tactics, equipment and operations.

Specialized SOF Training and Communications: Cubic | NEK offers advanced special operations skills in addition to exercise design and support for defense and security institutions and units. Non-standard communications training and technology integration capabilities will also be featured.

Cubic | NEK offers advanced special operations skills in addition to exercise design and support for defense and security institutions and units. Non-standard communications training and technology integration capabilities will also be featured. Live, Virtual and Constructive Training: Cubic’s Synthetic Wrap is an augmentation to live training events by representing force elements and capabilities that cannot be demonstrated or exercised live or in a Tactical Engagement Simulation (TES) environment. The capability combines real and synthetic entities in a synthetic environment to achieve difficult training objectives within the collective training environment.

Cubic’s Synthetic Wrap is an augmentation to live training events by representing force elements and capabilities that cannot be demonstrated or exercised live or in a Tactical Engagement Simulation (TES) environment. The capability combines real and synthetic entities in a synthetic environment to achieve difficult training objectives within the collective training environment. Comprehensive CMS Solutions: Integrated CMS solutions include secure networking products from DTECH, SATCOM antennas from GATR as well as real-time full motion video streaming and C2ISR capabilities from TeraLogics.

Cubic will also host a silent auction and cocktail social to benefit local non-profit organizations, Task Force Dagger Foundation and Teen Research Underwater Explorers (TRUE), on Tuesday, May 16 at 6 p.m. (local time) at the Embassy Suites Skyway Meeting Room.

