Spiritual Fiction Features Eleven Travelers’ Journey to Reach Heaven

“The afterlife is real and substantial,” says Joseph Lima Sconce, author of The Traveler: The Wonders of Journeying in the Afterlife. In his book, Sconce illustrates his vision through the journey of eleven travelers to the afterlife.



The Travelers describes life after death as superficially similar to life on Earth but without the limitation that the fixed time and space causes on Earth. In heaven, all the beautiful aspects of life converge while hell gets the opposite. As the eleven travelers journey through the afterlife equivalent of Northeastern United States, they go through several adventures and learn how to be deserving of their places in heaven.



Amazon reviewer Chris McKintosh writes about the book, “I really like reading this sort of story and have to say it’s the best one I’ve read yet. This book had a lot more ‘meat’ in it. Hopefully Joseph will write a follow-up to this story.”





The Travelers: The Wonders of Journeying in the Afterlife

Written by Joseph Lima Sconce

About the Author



Joseph Lima Sconce is a resident of Virginia and has a passion for history, statistics, and writing. He is a graduate of George Mason University and studied at San Diego State University. After the death of his best friend in 1977, Joseph Lima Sconce discovered Swedenborg’s magnum opus, Heaven and Hell. Since then, he has been a believer in a real and substantial afterlife that is based on the divine writings of Emanuel Swedenborg. More information about the book and author at www.theafterlifetravelers.com.

