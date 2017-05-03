Cryptosporidium Outbreak in Pennsylvania Causes Farm to Suspend Guest Contact with Animals

Recently, a town in Pennsylvania reported over a dozen cases of Cryptosporidium and gastrointestinal illnesses. The cases were linked to a local farm that allowed its visitors to bottle feed young calves and goats. The farm has since ceased the public from coming in contact with the animals.

Cryptosporidium is an intestinal parasite that has a fecal-oral transmission route. It is found in water, food, soil or surfaces that have been contaminated with the feces from an infected person or animal. Millions of these parasites can be released in a bowel movement from an infected human or animal. Infection occurs when putting something in your mouth or swallowing something that has come into contact with feces contaminated with Cryptosporidium. Symptoms may include severe, watery diarrhea, stomach cramps, dehydration, nausea, vomiting and fever for 72 hours or more. Some individuals infected with the infection show no signs of illness at all.

“For certain pathogenic organisms like Cryptosporidium, common hand sanitizers are ineffective as the parasites are resistant to these popular disinfection agents,” said Christopher Goulah, Ph.D., Legionella Technical Manager at EMSL Analytical, Inc. “In this particular case, being on a farm means being potentially surrounded by contaminated animal feces. Washing hands thoroughly after interacting with these animals is critical in cryptosporidiosis prevention.”

In the past, Crypto outbreaks have been associated with public drinking water supplies, aquatic parks, swimming pools, day care centers and consumption of contaminated food and beverages.

EMSL Analytical, Inc. offers testing for Cryptosporidium, waterborne pathogens and rapid testing for fecal contamination using traditional or PCR-based analyses. To learn more, please visit www.AquaticMicrobiologyLab.com. To view a full list of EMSL’s testing services, accreditations and locations, please visit www.EMSL.com, call (800) 220-3675 or email info@EMSL.com .

About EMSL Analytical, Inc.

EMSL Analytical, Inc. is one of the leading testing laboratories with 40 locations throughout the United States and Canada. EMSL is a nationally recognized and locally focused provider specializing in fast laboratory results for mold, bacteria, Legionella, USP 797, pathogens, asbestos, lead, soot, char & ash from fires, VOC’s, odors, radon, formaldehyde, indoor air quality, microbiology, environmental, industrial hygiene, radiological, food, beverage & consumer products and material testing services for the identification of unknown substances. EMSL services both professionals and the general public. EMSL maintains an extensive list of accreditations from leading organizations as well as state and federal regulating bodies including, but not limited to A2LA, AIHA LAP, LLC. (AIHA EMLAP, AIHA IHLAP, AIHA ELLAP), NVLAP, CDC ELITE, CPSC, CA ELAP, NY ELAP, TX DOH, NJDEP and multiple other state accrediting agencies. Please visit our website at www.EMSL.com for a complete listing of accreditations. In addition, EMSL carries a wide range of Sampling Equipment and Investigative Products for environmental professionals.

