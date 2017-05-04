Poetry Collection Depicts Struggles of War

Earning a living while away from your loved ones is a challenge. Enduring the distance in a war-torn area is another story altogether. Carl Busby Sr.’s Poems from the Sand II pictures the harsh conditions he had to be in and the situations he had witnessed while living abroad.



The book contains poems that reflect on the author’s experiences in living in a war zone. He was involved in Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom. Because he saw the Iraq War unfold right in front of his eyes, his poems will makes readers feel as if they were in the middle of the conflict.



Poems from the Sand II try to capture various emotions felt by the war’s survivors. From anxiety down to relief, each piece paints the difficulties that both the military and civilians faced daily.





Poems from the Sand II

Written by Carl Busby Sr.

Kindle | $2.99

Paperback | $16.99

Hardcover | $26.99



Book copies are available at www.litfirepublishing.com, www.amazon.com, www.barnesandnoble.com, and other online book retailers.





About the Author



Carl Busby Sr. was born in Houston, Texas. The author obtained his degree in mathematics at the Texas Southern University. For fifteen years, he had worked in the management department for several companies. After embarking on a new career in the government, he received a recognition for being an outstanding achiever in 1995. Poems from the Sand is his first book. For more information, visit www.poems-from-the-sand-ii.com.



