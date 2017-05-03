Grande Vegas Casino Introduces New Multi Slot Technology

Grande Vegas Casino has just introduced new multi-slot technology that lets players play more than one game at the same time. To celebrate, a 250% up to $250 Multi Slot Casino Bonus is available until the end of the month.



Until now, casino software required players to log out of one game before launching another one. Now the game developers at Realtime Gaming, which produces all of the games at Grande Vegas, have found a way for players to keep one game open while opening a second or third.



“I quite often use auto-spin to just keep those reels grinding. I personally think that’s how you beat the odds,” said one player. “It’s great to be able to keep my eye on two or three games. But when one starts really winning you can bet it’ll get my undivided attention!”



“Sometimes you get in a free spins feature where you’re just waiting to see how it comes out in the end,” said another Grande Vegas regular. “That’ll be a good time to pop open another game I think.”



“Honestly, I don’t actually PLAY two slots at the same time,” said one newbie at the casino. “I do like to switch between a few games all the time though and it’s really easy if you can just have them all open at the same time.”



To celebrate the new multi-game development, the Grande Vegas offering a 250% deposit bonus.



MULTISLOT BONUS

250% up to $250

Coupon code: MULTISLOT

30X wagering requirement. Available until May 31, 2017 only.



Grande Vegas Casino brings a little bit of Las Vegas to computers, smartphones and tables all over the world. It offers hundreds of real money online slots as well as table games like Roulette.



