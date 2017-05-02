TestAmerica Announces Webinar on PFAS Total Oxidizable Precursor (TOP) Assay

TestAmerica, the leader in environmental testing, is pleased to announce the newest installment in its Ask the Expert webinar series. On Monday, May 15 at 1:30 P.M. EST, TestAmerica expert Karla Buechler will present a webinar entitled Closing the PFAS Mass Balance: The Total Oxidizable Precursor (TOP) Assay.



Current LC/MS/MS analytical methodologies, including Method 537, are designed to measure a relatively short list of PFAS compounds. There are many more PFAS compounds, and their perfluoroalkyl acids (PFAA) precursors, that are not quantified when using standard methodologies. Research has suggested that existing methods are only detecting an estimated 30-50% of the total PFAA mass present as PFAA precursors. As such, PFAS risk may be underestimated when utilizing traditional methods alone.



TestAmerica’s laboratory in Sacramento, CA has implemented the Total Oxidizable Precursor (TOP) Assay procedure as a solution to this complex problem. The TOP Assay procedure converts polyfluorinated PFAA precursors into PFAAs, including PFOA, using a hydroxyl radical-based chemical oxidation method. The TOP Assay allows for quantification of PFAS compounds that could be converted to PFAAs in the environment, thus providing a more accurate PFAS risk assessment when compared to a stand-alone PFAS analysis.



Ms. Buechler, Technical Director for TestAmerica, has more than 30 years’ experience in the environmental testing industry. She has held positions in Laboratory Management, Project Management and has many years of hands-on experience with chromatography systems including Liquid Chromatography Mass Spectrometry and High Resolution Mass Spectrometry.



For more information on the program, or to register for the upcoming Closing the PFAS Mass Balance: The Total Oxidizable Precursor (TOP) Assay, please visit http://testamericainc.com/services/webinar_series/.



TestAmerica is the leading environmental testing firm in the United States, with over 80 locations providing innovative technical expertise and comprehensive analytical testing services. Specialty analyses include source, ambient and indoor air, water quality, compliance, desalination, shale gas, specialty organics, emergency response, industrial hygiene, dioxins, drinking water, sediments and tissues, PFAS and emerging contaminants, explosives, Federal/DoD, and radiochemistry and mixed waste testing.



TestAmerica affiliate companies include EMLab P&K, the leader in analytical microscopy and indoor air quality; and TestAmerica Air Emissions Corp. (METCO Environmental), specializing in air emissions testing. TestAmerica currently employs more than 2,000 professionals dedicated to exceptional service and solutions for our clients’ environmental testing needs.

