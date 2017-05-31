Book Reveals Shocking Truth of Life under Socialism

“My poor Soviet women,” begins a paragraph in chapter four of Simona Pipko’s book “Baltic Winds: Testimony of a Soviet Attorney.” “Not only deprived of decent clothing but treated as second-class citizens. Overwhelmed with responsibility, they didn’t have a moment for themselves… [they] spent hours…standing in long lines instead of being with their children. And all the domestic responsibilities came after a full workday, in a country with no appliances, no frozen food, or pre-cut meat.”

“Baltic Winds,” a non-fiction work with an autobiographical bent, tells Ms. Pipko’s sometimes gritty life story as a prominent Soviet defense attorney, as well as the stories of her family, children, friends, and clients living under oppressive totalitarian rule. Also of interest to readers is the story of captured American pilots in Gulag, discussions on terrorism, North Korea, Iraq, and the definition of “The Formula for Power.”

Spanning the five decades through the 1950s to the 2000s, “Baltic Winds” reflects the lives of the characters on two continents, from Leningrad to Rome, and finally to New York. In the book’s first section, “Mothers and Children,” Ms. Pipko presents life in Russia, providing previously untold facts about the inner workings of communist Russia as well as first-hand accounts of different ethnic groups in Russia and the abominable conditions in which they lived. Though the book is dedicated to the people who survived Stalinism and the millions who did not, Ms. Pipko places particular emphasis on the struggles women still encounter in everyday life: inferior status, abortion, domestic violence, and sexual abuse.

The second part of the book, “Years, People, Countries,” follows the author’s journey through Europe to America, detailing how immigration and university teaching positions have again brought the author close to people—this time Americans.

“Baltic Winds: Testimony of a Soviet Attorney” is one of Pipko’s two books that will appear at the upcoming 2017 Book Expo America on June 1 to 3, 2017. Her other book is “What is Happening to America? The Hidden Truth of Global Destruction.”



“Baltic Winds: Testimony of a Soviet Attorney”

Written by Simona Pipko

Published by Xlibris

Published date: October 31, 2002

Paperback price: $26.99



About the Author



Simona Pipko was born in Moscow, USSR. A graduate of Leningrad Law School, she practiced law as a defense attorney for twenty-five years in the capital of Estonia, Tallinn Leaving behind her Communist husband in 1981, she immigrated to the United States with her two children. While living in New York City and teaching at the New School for Social Research and New York University, she wrote a series of articles for various publications, including The International Lawyer ABA, Law and National Security Intelligence Report. In 2002, Ms. Pipko published her first book Baltic Winds: Testimony of a Soviet Attorney (Xlibris, 2002). One of her readers, David Horowitz, Director of the Center for Study of Popular Culture wrote in 2006: “Thank you for sending me your moving book. You are a very courageous woman…” Ms. Pipko published her second book, “The Russian Factor: From Cold War to Global Terrorism” (Xlibris, 2006). She is the author of three books and twenty-nine articles published in the United States. She has been engaged in writings a series of articles under a general title Soviet Socialism in the Twenty-first Century since 2010. The series is published by Red County South, www.redcounty.com/south/florida/sarasota under the name of Vera Berg, in the rubric of Colony Rabble.