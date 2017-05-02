South African Casino Salutes Animal Rescue Heroes

South Africa’s unique wildlife makes it one of the most spectacular places on earth. This month Springbok Casino pays tribute to the Heroes that protect and support fragile animal populations that are threatened by poaching and habitat loss.



Springbok Casino has gathered a collection of YouTube videos profiling heroic efforts by remarkable people (https://www.springbokcasino.co.za/heroes). There’s the story of a truck driver in Botswana who came to the rescue of a thirsty orphaned baby elephant with thirty litres of water. And the Black Mambas anti-poaching unit, a group of unarmed women who risks their lives dismantling poachers’ snares in Kruger National Park. One video follows rescuers from the David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust as they fly in by plane and helicopter and get knee-deep in mud to rescue a tiny baby hippo. Another shows an emotional re-union as a young mother elephant introduces her baby to the humans that rescued her 12 years prior.



“I just think we have to be constantly aware of our natural heritage. The more we know about our country’s magnificent animals the more we appreciate them,” said Springbok’s casino manager Daniel van Wyk. “When we’ve done tributes like this for dolphins or rhinos we’ve had a lot of positive feedback from players.”



