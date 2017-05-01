Occupational Exposure Risks in Puerto Rico to Fossil Fuel Vapors, Exhaust Gases and Particulate Matter

Tens of millions of gallons of gasoline and other fossil fuels are imported into Puerto Rico each year. These fuels are essential for transportation, generating electricity and to keep businesses running smoothly.



As a fuel, gasoline is used to power everything from cars, boats and some trucks to lawn mowers, recreational vehicles and generators. Gasoline can even be used as a solvent in some applications.



Workers who regularly handle, transport, store and distribute gasoline and other fossil fuels are at increased risk of negative health effects due to exposure. This is also true for many in general industry, construction and maritime occupations. The Agency for Toxic Substances & Disease Registry (ATSDR) reports that in addition to the fact that inhaling large amounts of gasoline can cause death, exposure to high concentrations is irritating to the lungs. Gasoline is also a skin irritant. Breathing in high levels of gasoline for short periods may also cause harmful effects on the nervous system. Serious nervous system effects include coma and the inability to breathe, while less serious effects include dizziness and headaches.



“While gasoline and other fossil fuels are an essential part of Puerto Rico’s economy, concerns over particulate matter produced from combustion engines, exposure to fuel vapors and exhaust gases, and other potential environmental concerns are an issue,” said Harry Pena, President of Zimmetry Environmental. “Each day, tens of thousands of workers handle gasoline and other fuels and are at risk of exposure to fuel vapors. Many more are exposed to vehicle and machinery exhaust that includes harmful gases and particulate matter pollution. At Zimmetry, our environmental and industrial hygiene professionals offer occupational testing for fossil fuels from air, water and soil samples. We also provide testing and monitoring services for gases and particulate matter from gasoline and diesel engines. If high levels are found, our experts can help develop plans to eliminate or mitigate these occupational exposure risks.”



