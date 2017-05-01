Letter Sender to Various Publications Compiles Unpublished Letters in One Book

Over the years, psychiatrist Alex Caemmerer Jr. has written more than 130 letters to editors of different publications such as The New York Times, The Record of Bergen County, New Jersey, Newsweek, and Psychiatric News, a journal for psychiatrists and other behavioral health providers. The letters were his response to articles that tackled a wide range of topics. Many letters were not published, so Dr. Caemmerer complied them, along with his essays, in a book titled “Letters To The Editor That Were Never Published: (And some other stuff)” (Trafford, 2011).



Dr. Caemmerer sorted his letters and essays into nine categories, three of which were devoted to psychiatry and mental health. He also set aside a chapter on the sexual abuse scandal in the Catholic Church, which The New York Times gave much coverage in the last decade. His extensive letter-writing proves Dr. Caemmerer was no bystander when news unfolded and issues erupted, and he always spoke up, thus contributing his part to a free and informed discussion. The good doctor does not only heal but also speaks his mind.



Dr. Caemmerer’s “Letters To The Editor That Were Never Published: (And some other stuff)” is a great tool for students who are taking up journalism, behavioral science, or social science.



“Letters To The Editor That Were Never Published: (And some other stuff)”

Written by M.D Alex Caemmerer Jr.

Published by Trafford

Published date: December 7, 2011

Paperback price: $15.86



About the Author



Alex Caemmerer Jr. graduated from Princeton University and the Columbia University of Physicians and Surgeons. He has worked as a psychiatrist, an assistant clinical professor of psychiatry, and as director of the psychiatric clinic at St. Luke’s/Roosevelt Hospital in New York City. He and his wife live in Englewood, New Jersey, and have three sons and three granddaughters.

