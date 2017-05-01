Prolific Author Publishes Latest Crime Thriller on Watson-Randle Duo

Prolific fiction writer S. J. Ritchey published “Ultimate Abuse,” his follow-up to the crime thriller series that features the lawyer-private investigator tandem of Jennifer Watson and Dave Randle.



Published by Trafford Publishing in 2008, “Ultimate Abuse” puts Watson and Randle in a far more dangerous case than the ones they previously handled. A client, an abused wife, seeks the protection of the lawyer-private investigator team as she files a divorce from her abusive husband and sues a pharmaceutical company, which newly released drug resulted in her malformed child’s death ten days after she gave birth. Her spouse goes to great lengths to silence his wife, even resorting to kidnapping and other forms of violence and intimidation. The case challenges the partnership of Watson as Randle as they try to shield their client from her husband. By accepting the case, the duo put themselves in the riskiest situations.



How will Watson and Randle handle their most dangerous case? “Ultimate Abuse” proves to be the riskiest and most intriguing book in the series.



“Ultimate Abuse”

Written by S. J. Ritchey

Published by Trafford Publishing

Published date: October 8, 2009

Paperback price: $16.42



About the Author



S. J. Ritchey served as a faculty member in Nutrition and as an Academic Dean at Virginia Tech. He published a textbook, numerous chapters in books, and over a hundred scientific papers. Following retirement he began to write fiction. He has short stories in magazines and in two collections published by Blue River Writers. He has published a series of books based on the partnership of lawyer Jennifer Watson and private investigator Dave Randle and on geneticist Jason Spradlin. The author lives with his wife, Elizabeth, in Blacksburg, Virginia, and since his retirement, they spend summers at her family cottage on Lake Couchiching near Washago, Canada.