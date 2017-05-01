Telehealth and Medicine Today Launches Blockchain Technology Review Column

“Blockchain initiatives have tremendous opportunity to improve health outcomes by contributing innovative functionalities to the business of healthcare,” stated Brennan Bennett. “There are multiple countries on several continents that have deployed operational blockchain systems at the national level...This is a truly exciting time to be in the blockchain space. As widespread adoption inches closer to becoming a reality, innovation has taken hold to produce seismic shifts in healthcare."

The online, CME-accredited journal, Telehealth and Medicine Today, is pleased to spotlight a new column, Blockchain and Technology Review. The new column reports on emerging blockchain applications in telehealth and medical informatics. It will cover related technical aspects of blockchain and forward thinking companies bringing them online.

“Blockchain initiatives have tremendous opportunity to improve health outcomes by contributing innovative functionalities to the business of healthcare,” stated Brennan Bennett. “There are multiple countries on several continents that have deployed operational blockchain systems at the national level, with dozens more at the local level, and that’s not even mentioning the initiatives being executed at the United Nations and World Economic Forum. This is a truly exciting time to be in the blockchain space. As widespread adoption inches closer and closer to becoming a reality, innovation has really taken hold to produce seismic shifts in otherwise very traditional sectors including healthcare.”

“This fulfills two of our mission pillars at TMT. The first is that we will have the patience to allow a new or ground breaking initiative to germinate with fair balance. This is certainly true of the blockchain in telehealth now. Whether the sector is ready or not, TMT is in front of it, and will continue to drive it,” stated TMT publisher, Tory Cenaj. “In addition, another mission pillar at TMT is to be diligent in bringing new departments, facets, and experimental new initiatives to the journal to excite our audience and respond to its needs. I believe this qualifies. We continue to educate and expose facets of a new and growing marketplace in ways no other journal or group does.”

Brennan Bennett is the founder of Blockchain Healthcare Review, a publication covering blockchain technology innovation through the lens of health informatics. He is a blockchain technical advisor who has worked on developing proprietary concepts for both artificial intelligence and blockchain applications and an activate with Microsoft’s Cortana Intelligence Design Advisers panel.

Most recently, Brennan was Data Analytics Consultant at Humana and Strategy Consultant at Humana Pharmacy. He will be speaking at the Pharma Supply BLOCK Chain Forum, June 6, in Washington DC, organized by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE ). Brennan is a graduate of Rutgers University School of Health Professions and attended the University of Louisville where he obtained his B.A. in Psychology and English.

The new column, Blockchain and Technology Review, begins in the May 2017 issue of Teleheath and Medicine Today.

Telehealth and Medicine Today is an open access digital journal published by Partners in Digital Health. Our goal is to assist healthcare decision makers in launching sustainable telehealth services within clinically integrated healthcare systems. We offer rapid, peer-reviewed publication of research and commentaries related to digital and telecommunications technologies in patient-centered care. Emphasis focuses on, advances in program implementation, outcomes, process improvement, advanced econometrics, and innovations that foster earlier interventions to advance value-based healthcare for the 21st Century and future healthcare challenges.



The audience for Telehealth and Medicine Today includes over 24,000 individuals at hospitals and medical research centers, payers, health economists, healthcare providers, researchers, innovators, medical directors, IT/IS, and academicians. In addition, biopharm and device companies are represented. Anyone with an interest in digital health and telemedicine relies on Telehealth and Medicine Today for the latest knowledge in implementation and advances on the horizon in the specialty.



