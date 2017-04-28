Rotarian Connie Ragen Green Participates in Rotary District 5240 RYLA Leadership Camp

High school age students benefit greatly from participating in the RYLA program. Leadership and all of its components give these teens a distinct advantage they will benefit from throughout their lives.

Connie Ragen Green is a multiple bestselling author, international speaker, and entrepreneur. She is also a Rotarian and over the years since joining Rotary in 2006 has been a part of the RYLA (Rotary Youth Leadership Awards) camp for high school students eight times in two separate districts. This most recent District 5240 RYLA camp was held in April of 2017 at a secluded location deep in the Los Padres National Forest near Ojai, California. The goal of RYLA is to foster, educate, and enhance leadership skills in our youth in order to give them the tools they will use and incorporate into their thoughts and actions for the remainder of their lives.

Formerly a classroom teacher, Green feels strongly about her role as part of the RYLA program. “High school age students benefit greatly from participating in this program. Leadership and all of its components give these teens a distinct advantage they will benefit from throughout their lives”.

Although she writes books, teaches courses, and speaks frequently about entrepreneurship to audiences on three continents, Connie Ragen Green is also an expert in the areas of time management and goal setting. Two of her most popular books, Time Management Strategies for Entrepreneurs and Doing What It Takes: The Online Entrepreneur’s Playbook cover these topics in great detail.

“While working with the students at RYLA I share my strategies and techniques for time management, in conjunction with goal setting and achieving. Over the years several students have stayed in contact with me after the camp was over to continue our discussion along these lines. One student is now a sophomore at an Ivy League university and tells me he continues to use and benefit from what I shared with him and the others around the topics of time management and goal setting and achieving three years later.”

RYLA was officially adopted by Rotary International in 1971, and is one of the most significant and fastest-growing programs of Rotary service. RYLA programs often lead to the formation or strengthening of Rotaract (college students and younger professionals) and Interact (high school) clubs. RYLA participants often go on to become Youth Exchange students or Ambassadorial Scholars after attending RYLA. Connie Ragen Green leads the Interact Club at Santa Barbara High School, and they have completed many worthwhile projects over the past several years. These include book drives for the local elementary schools, participation in the Back Yard Bounty program to harvest fruits and vegetables for those in need, and assembling packages of needed items for the local homeless population.

RYLA aims to:

Provide an effective training experience for selected youth and potential leaders;

Encourage leadership of youth by youth;

Encourage youth to make a difference in their communities through volunteer work and social responsibility; and

Demonstrate Rotary’s respect and concern for youth.

As our sixth United States President John Quincy Adams said, “If your actions inspire others to dream more, learn more, do more, and become more, you are a leader”.

Find out more about RYLA by visiting https://www.rotary.org/en/our-programs/rotary-youth-leadership-awards and getting involved with this worthwhile youth leadership program in your community. You can help energize the next generation of community leaders through Rotary Youth Leadership Awards. Not only will RYLA help young people develop their potential as service-minded leaders, it will inspire your Rotary club and challenge you to discover your own power to be an influential community leader.