Exosite Webinar Alert: Are You IoT Serious?

Minneapolis — April 28, 2017 — Exosite , a leading provider in the Internet of Things (IoT) platform market, today announced it will host an IoT Serious webinar Thursday, May 4 at 12:15 CST. Anxiety can reign supreme when organizations implement IoT strategies, and Exosite’s webinar, IoT Serious: Humans, Machines and Building a Culture of Security, will provide attendees with guidelines for communicating important security principles, fostering a culture of IoT safety and following best practices that keep employees and systems secure.

From superb technology to company-wide adoption of principles and practices, attendees will learn how to be IoT secure in a serious way. Presenters include Exosite’s Chief Technology Officer, Mark Benson, Manager of Professional Services, Steve Wright and Anthony Risinger, senior web services software engineer, who will explore considerations regarding security topics that are top-of-mind for everyone from CEOs to engineers as they develop their IoT strategy from infancy to execution. To register for this free webinar, visit http://info.exosite.com/iot-serious-may-2017.

For additional information on IoT security, check out Exosite’s recently released white paper, “IoT Security Best Practices Systems,” on how a comprehensive IoT security strategy begins with an understanding of the technology and explores why fostering a social culture that embraces security is essential to any connected-product strategy.



About Exosite

Founded in 2009, Exosite LLC, is an IoT software platform company that allows businesses to strategically leverage the revolutionary world of connected devices. Exosite’s cloud-based services enable the world’s leading original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in consumer, commercial and industrial markets to quickly build and deploy solutions that accelerate the IoT generation of their business. The company is headquartered in Minneapolis with additional offices in North America, Asia and Europe. For more information, visit www.exosite.com.