Global Money Transfer Summit Announced

International Association of Money Transfer Networks (IAMTN) is inviting money transfer professionals from all over the world to the major event of the industry - the Global Money Transfer Summit. This year’s London Summit will take place on 10th & 11th October 2017 at The Banking Hall, London, UK.

Global Money Transfer Summit is the most recognised conference in the remittance industry, annually attracting business leaders from money transfer companies, banks, regulators, inter-governmental agencies, technology companies and international legal firms from across the world that come not only to hear from our influential speakers but also to network with their fellow industry peers.

The Main theme for the conference this year is The future of remittance - technological advances and how they will change the industry. Topics covered across the 2 days include new regulation, Innovative business models, Mobile Money, Bitcoin and Blockchain. The conference will be discussing practical strategies around these issues and how to seize the opportunities available rather than stagnate and succumb to the new competition, in this ever changing landscape.

Veronica Studsgaard, Founder and CEO of the International Association of Money Transfer Networks (IAMTN) comments: “The Global Money Transfer Summit is the most recognised remittance conference where business leaders from across the world come not only to hear from our influential speakers but also to network with their fellow industry peers. The transitions that the money transfer business is currently going through, both regulatory and technological, are rarely painless and often unsettling – the conference will address those issues head on offering both strategic and practical advice to all those involved in remittance.”

There are a limited number of tickets available at a full price of £1200 + VAT. There are discounts for IAMTN members and an Advance Early Bird offer of 20% discount up until 4th June. Tickets can be at https://www.gmts-iamtn.com



About IAMTN

The International Association of Money Transfer Networks-IAMTN-is the only international organisation that represents Money Transfer Industry/Payment Institutions providing cross border payments across the globe. IAMTN was founded in 2005 to respond to repeated calls for a body that could represent the industry at an international level.



IAMTN works closely with governments, regulators, regional associations, payments stakeholders and individuals to create the most effective, safe, reliable and efficient payment system possible. For this purpose IAMTN represents and defends the common interests of it’s Members and works on removing the obstacles that prevent institutions from implementing their activities. IAMTN is a member of the Action Group on Cross Border Remittances set up by the UK Government.



