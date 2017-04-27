Ex-Combat Medic Recalls Fond Memories of 1972 Bike Trip Across America

Before he saw action in the Vietnam War as a medic, Edward Abair was a teacher who believed “every person should have an adventure in life.” He was fortunate enough to bike around Long Beach, California, experiencing sights and sounds, swapping stories, and enjoying neighborhood activities – things that automobile passengers never experience. While juggling between being a substitute teacher and hospital orderly after the war, the idea of adventure dawned on him, and he realized time is running out.



And the rest is history. Abair embarked on a cross-country bike trip across America in the summer of 1972. He shared heart-warming details of his memorable adventure in his memoir “Discovering the US on a Bicycle: And 40 Years Later” (iUniverse, 2015). Abair’s bike trip was more than an adventure he sought for, but it was a journey to see the country of his birth. His goal was to engage the real America and its people, thus the title of his memoir.



Anyone who reads “Discovering the US on a Bicycle: And 40 Years Later” will find out Abair did not travel to impress unlike most travel junkies do today. Abair sought adventure but did not travel for the sake of it. He travelled with a purpose, and a noble purpose it was for Abair gave readers a glimpse of the real America, which they would never learn from within the confines of their city comforts.



For people who want to reflect on their true travel purpose, Abair’s “Discovering the US on a Bicycle: And 40 Years Later” makes a great read. This is perhaps the only travel book every travel junkie should read. For more details about the book, visit www.bikewithabair.com



“Discovering the US on a Bicycle: And 40 Years Later”

Written by Edward Abair

Published by iUniverse

Published Date: October 26, 2015

Paperback: $14.95



About the Author

Edward Abair, a former Vietnam medic and substitute high school teacher, bicycled across the United States on Route 66 in 1972. In a thirty-nine-year career, he taught Social Studies, English, Spanish, Latin, Health, and Driver Education. Abair and his wife, Susan, live in Dinuba, California.