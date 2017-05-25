Adopt the Biblical Approach to Health, Nutrition Consultant Tells Readers

Nutrition consultant Christine Andrew offers in her book “Food Isn’t What It Used To Be: A Biblical Approach To Health” (Litfire Publishing, 2016) Bible-based recommendations and solutions to food and health issues – problems that already have gone out of control evident in our sedentary lifestyles, worsening food quality, and growing health concerns (diabetes, cancer, celiac disease, cardiovascular disease, and many more).



For Andrew, it is time we take better care of our bodies because to mistreat it with our unhealthy food choices is to desecrate the temple of God (often referred to as our bodies). The author points to several verses and chapters in the Bible, where God had laid down dietary regulations and sanitation practices for His people to comply with. She also cited the example of the Biblical figure Daniel who, along with his friends, refused to eat royal (but unclean) food and wine and instead opted for vegetables and wine. They became healthier and looked more physically fit than their peers who had eaten the Babylonian king’s choice food.



A few readers might have the impression that Andrew is advocating vegetarianism, which she doesn’t. She supports grass-fed meat of free-range cattle and poultry because God approved such kinds of animals for consumption.



Wary of the current food and health trends? Try instead the approach put forth by Andrew in her book “Food Isn’t What It Used To Be: A Biblical Approach To Health.” Get your copy and become healthy today.



About the Author:



Christine Andrew received her bachelor’s degree in music therapy from University of the Pacific, earned her diploma in nutrition consultation from Huntington College of Health Sciences in 2006, completed a certification as a nutrition consultant and an internship under a homeopathic doctor (Dr. William Kneebone, DC, CNC, DIHom, FIAMA, DIACT), and received her certification in functional diagnostic medicine in 2010. She has continued her education in the healthcare field with on-going courses in functional endocrinology, functional blood chemistry, and quantum reflex analysis. She has been a regular contributing writer of health information for Vacaville Magazine, a local magazine in Vacaville, California.



Christine currently operates Center for Holistic Health, Nutrition, & Vacaville Thermography, her own business, in Vacaville, California. Christine is passionate about educating people of all ages about the importance of improving their health and does so through on-going wellness classes and individualized consultations. If you would like to purchase her book, please visit www.christineandrewauthor.com. If you would like more information about natural health and services Christine provides, you may contact her at www.individualizedwellness.net.