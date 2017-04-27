Undeclared Food Allergens Cause Bakery in Los Angeles to Recall Several Products

Last month, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) posted information about a product recall initiated by a company based near Los Angeles, California. The recall was launched after it was discovered that two cake products could contain food allergens that were not labeled on the packaging. These product labels failed to disclose peanut, coconut, almond and cashew. The food packages in question were sold to retail stores earlier this year.

The Food Allergen Labeling and Consumer Protection Act of 2004 (FALCPA) requires that food labels clearly identify the food source names of all ingredients that are, or contain any protein derived from, the eight most common food allergens. These account for 90% of allergic reactions to foods and include milk, crustacean shellfish, fish, eggs, tree nuts, peanuts, wheat and soybeans. In the case of tree nuts, the specific type of nut must be declared.

“If a person with food allergies ingestions their allergen, they may experience a severe, life-threatening allergic reaction called anaphylaxis,” said Michael Chapman, Laboratory Manager of LA Testing’s Huntington Beach facility. “This is why food allergen labeling requirements are taken so seriously. To help food manufacturers comply with FALCPA and other labeling requirements, LA Testing offers a wide range of food testing and labeling services. These services not only prevent costly product recalls, but they are also instrumental in protecting consumers and the nation’s food supply.”

