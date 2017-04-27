Long-time Bible Teacher Expands the Teachings about “Grace” in Her Book

The Bible mentions “grace” more than 150 times yet not many Christians have a better understanding of the word according to its intended Biblical usage. The word has been relegated to a pleasing movement or charm of a ballerina or a short prayer before or after a meal. Thanks goodness, Bible teacher Diane Herbert Brownell expanded on the topic in her book “Grace and Mercy Are Free, and Hope Is Eternal” (WestBow Press, 2016).



Speaking in layman’s terms, Brownell reminds her readers that grace is free and unmerited favor from God, who wants us to have it and “not because we have done anything to deserve it.” It is manifested in the salvation of sinners as “we do not receive judgement from God for our sins”, all thanks to a merciful God. Grace is also manifested in the bestowal of blessings as “we receive eternal life and the promise of heaven even though we do not deserve either.” Overall, grace according to the Biblical definition is the condition of being favoured by God, which is the main message of Brownell’s book.



“Grace and Mercy Are Free, and Hope Is Eternal” provides useful guidance and food for thought for every believer who embarks on a journey to enrich their faith. Those that are new to the Christian faith, those that are new to Bible study or those struggling to get there will find this book most helpful.



“Grace and Mercy Are Free, and Hope Is Eternal”

Written by Diane Herbert Brownell

Published by WestBow Press

Published date: August 29, 2016

Paperback price: $9.89



About the Author



Diane Herbert Brownell is foremost a child of God. She teaches Sunday school and has attended or taught Bible school for fifty-plus years. She feels we are inundated on a daily basis with disheartening and stressful situations that result in depression, dissatisfaction, and hopelessness in much of the population. She feels people fail to embrace God’s greatest gift of eternal life through His Son, Jesus, and ultimately miss experiencing the love, joy, and peace an intimate relationship will bring.