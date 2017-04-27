ThinkMarkets’ FX Trading Platform ThinkTrader Finalist at Benzinga Global Fintech Awards

ThinkMarkets, a leading multi-asset provider of financial services has been nominated as a finalist at the much-awaited, Benzinga Global Fintech Awards 2017. The annual award ceremony recognises international participants that are playing a pivotal role in the fintech space through their progressive and user-driven technological solutions.

ThinkMarkets’ specialist FX and CFD trading platform, the ThinkTrader has been recognised under the Best Forex Platform, Tool or App category at the prestigious industry awards. The proprietary trading platform, which was designed and developed by ThinkMarkets’ in-house team, caters to the evolving needs of the modern global derivatives trader. The multi-asset & multi-device trading platform is easily accessible by traders using a range of mediums including; desktop, web and mobile.

The London-based firm has invested significant resources in its mobile product and is seeing a sharp uptake in the number of users and orders that are placed through the ThinkTrader mobile-app, available on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems.

ThinkMarkets launched the ThinkTrader platform in 2016 after several years of development, the platform was built for traders that are sourcing a modern and innovative solution that gives them access to a wide range of products, coupled with industry leading tools and add-ons including Auto chartist, thus allowing traders to make better informed trading decisions while trading on ThinkTrader.

The ThinkTrader platform offers CFD trading in a wide range of financial instruments, including major and minor forex crosses, as well as precious metals, energies and stock indices, with flexible trading conditions and competitive pricing.

Nauman Anees CEO and Co-founder of ThinkMarkets, commented about the awards recognition: “ThinkMarkets is a dynamic provider of financial derivatives, we sit in a unique position as a financial services provider, despite being regulated in two of the world’s leading financial hubs, London and Melbourne, we are a modern tech-outfit that is constantly researching and analysing the market-place to offer traders a robust, contemporary and easy-to-use trading solution.”

The Benzinga Awards have been going strong since their inception in 2015, the awards have played a significant role in supporting the growth and development of the wider finance and technology sector. Giving, aspiring and emerging individuals and firms the ability to showcase their products to the industry at large, and most importantly the investor community. Attendees at the award include venture capitalists, angel investors, private equity firms and technologists.

“This nomination really appreciates our teams efforts and we hope that we can continue to design and develop industry leading products and services,” Mr Anees added.

