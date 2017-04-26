eXtreme Outer Vision Adds PC Energy Consumption and Cost Analysis to its Power Supply Calculator

What every gamer should know about PC energy cost

eXtreme Outer Vision today announced that a new set of features has been released for its OuterVision ® Power Supply Calculator. The calculator now allows consumers to calculate PC energy consumption, compare efficiencies, and ultimately project energy costs.

Using the detailed information and a deep base of knowledge about the power supply market, OuterVision Power Supply Calculator tool takes into account a huge number of power supplies, analyzing each based on their efficiency certification category, and makes comparisons. With the assistance of the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, precise and reliable energy consumption and cost calculations were produced. The tool is able to show consumers which power supplies are preferable based on their energy cost, efficiency, price, and payback period.

eXtreme Outer Vision is a privately held company which was founded in 2004. Its core offering, the Power Supply Calculator, allows users to quickly estimate power consumption and energy cost of their PC. It also includes enhanced functionalities such as ability to specify processor and video card overclocking, as the impact on the overall power consumption can vary greatly in overclocked circumstances.

The OuterVision Power Supply Calculator is used by consumers, professional engineers, data centers, and power supply manufacturers. Some companies even embed the OuterVision Power Supply calculator as a function of their in-house power analysis routines and calculators.

For more information on eXtreme Outer Vision’s newly enhanced Power Supply Calculator, please visit outervision.com