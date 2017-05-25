Immigrant from Cuba Speaks His Mind through Poetry

Cuban immigrant Luis Estable offers his gift of poetry to America, and what a wonderful gift it is. Over the years, he has written hundreds of pieces of poetry, in styles ranging from free verse to sonnet. Estable covers a wide range of topics and themes, and he conveys different thoughts and emotions between the lines. Such poems are found in his first published book of poetry “Simply My Mind” (Dorrance Publishing, 2010).



Small book it may be, but “Simply My Mind” is heavy on poetic artistry and creative imagination. Estable’s poems enables the human mind to understand the deep things or mysteries behind many things, and through his thought-provoking and fun verses readers will get to assess their own feelings and situations and expand their thoughts. For example, invites readers to reflect on the differences between a tiger and a bird (in “The Tiger”), the happy face of a blind boy and the smile of a mute girl (“I Saw”), a ‘dead penis’ (in “Dead Penis), and wealth (in “The Truth of Wealth”).

Estable was simple speaking his mind in “Simply My Mind.” For people who plan to study poetry, grab Estable’s debut book of poems as his works really speak the language of the mind and soul.

“Simply My Mind” is one of the books that will be featured at the upcoming 2017 Book Expo America on June 1 to 3, 2017.



“Simply My Mind”

Written by Luis A. Estable

Published by Dorrance Publishing

Published date: September 21, 2010

Paperback price: $10.00



About the Author



Luis A. Estable was born in Cuba, and he currently resides in Spokane, Washington, where he is pursuing a degree from Spokane Falls Community College. He has been a poet for more than twenty years and has been published in magazines and anthologies and received several awards in the process. Among the type of poetry that he writes are sonnets, songs, haikus, children`s verses, free style and so forth. Estable likes reading, writing, and thinking about subjects such as God, the nature of good, the coming of evil into the world, among other things. He plans to continue his education by earning a graduate degree.

