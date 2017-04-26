Florida Based Travel Agency Gives Back to Communities

Hoping to make a difference to her communities, the President of a local travel agency donates money and goods to help two organizations in need.



Stress Free Travel, Inc.’s donated $500 to the Joan Kidd MD Ovarian Cancer Awareness Cup Marathon’s Party for a Purpose Apr. 22nd. It also donated 10 book- and toy-filled tote bags to Project Night Out, which helps homeless children.



Stress Free Travel’s president said she feels that giving back is crucial for any business.



“I get to arrange travel for people to enjoy visiting nice places around the world,” said Coleen Bolton, the 15-year travel veteran. “Not everyone has that luxury and I want to help improve their lives in some other way.”



Her plan is to donate to a different organization each month.



“Rather than have just one charity, I wanted to have a variety of ones because my clients are diverse in their interests too,” the Philadelphia area-native said.



Bolton attended the Party for a Purpose and got to meet Shannon Miller, the Olympian Gold Medalist who had Ovarian Cancer.



“It was so inspiring hearing her story and how she dealt with the cancer,” the cruise expert said. “We don’t hear as much about Ovarian cancer and I was surprised how many women get it. We have to do more to help find a cure.”



Stress Free Vacations provides cruise and travel planning services to people and groups. Bolton has been on cruises throughout the world, including a river cruise. They also have a division devoted to pop culture vacations, which are based on movies or television series.



