Search for Jewellery Piece Drives Various Characters through Many Subplots, Twists

Thriller fans should not miss David Celley’s “The Florida Caper” (iUniverse, 2015) for its complicated plot , imaginative twists, well-written characters, and adventures in tropical locations such as South Florida, Puerto Rico, and The Bahamas.



“The Florida Caper” revolves around a valuable jewelry piece called the “Eye of the Sun”, which happens to contain fragments of the Hope Diamond allegedly cursed. Like most valuable pieces in fiction, the “Eye of the Sun” gets stolen and its owner, a wealthy industrialist, enlists the help of his nephew, a history professor, who later teams up with two private investigators to search for the stolen item. Together, they will come across a couple of dead bodies, exchange gunfire and knuckles with not a few personalities, and find romance along the way.



While readers anticipate a bit of action and little more intrigue out of every page, Celley sustains their curiosity by providing a brief history of the Hope Diamond, which exists in real life but is engulfed in mystery. For this, it inspires stories such as “The Florida Caper.” While this information does pique readers’ interest on the novel it only gets the reader thinking whether the protagonists should risk their lives for a pendant necklace that carries a curse, or wondering how the uncle came to own the item in the first place. Such things only make “The Florida Caper” more entertaining and intriguing.



Celley’s “The Florida Caper” will appear at the upcoming 2017 Book Expo America on June 1 to 3, 2017. For more information on the book, please visit http://www.authordavidcelley.com/



“The Florida Caper”

Written by David Celley

Published by iUniverse

Published date July 24, 2015

Paperback: $18.95



About the Author



David attended the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, and California State University, Los Angeles, where he received degrees in Economics, Business Administration, and Computer Information Systems. He is now retired, living in Orange County, California after a career as an IT consultant. David’s publishing credits include “Woodruff’s Firebase,” reflecting the great intensity of the conflict in Vietnam; “Galvez Stadium,” a unique piece of fiction about the endeavors of building a football stadium during a revolution in Santiago, Chile; and “The Florida Caper,” an adventure yarn set in South Florida involving stolen jewellery that carries a curse.