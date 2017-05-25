Edith Hughes-Hill Self-Publishes Fourth Novel in Five Years

After a long wait, Edith Hughes-Hill self-published her first novel in five years, titled “Existing in The SHADOWS.” The follow-up to 2011’s Wings Can Be Mended will not disappoint fans who look forward to receiving another dose of well-versed literature in a heart-warming story.



“Existing in The SHADOWS” is a provocative story about Tina Smothers, who goes through years of turmoil in her marriage to a narcissistic husband. A firm believer in the sanctity of marriage, Smothers tries to stay and save her marriage, believing love and devotion will reform her husband.



Existing in The Shadow takes on themes that strike a chord with women’s rights or feminism, in general. The author, being a divorcee herself, finds an outlet where she could incorporate real-life input – or else, situations she might have envisioned if only her marriage did not dissolve – into the story. The book happens to be the output, which serves not only to entertain readers but also get them to reflect on their own relationships.



Hughes-Hill’s “Existing in The SHADOWS” will appear at the upcoming 2017 Book Expo America on June 1 to 3, 2017.



“Existing in The SHADOWS”

Written by Edith Hughes-Hill

Published by Self-published

Published date: November 1, 2016

Paperback price: $15.99



About The Author



Edith Hughes-Hill, a native Philadelphian resident and former Southern New Jersey transplant, is an avid reader who metamorphosed as an author at a seasoned age. Ms. Edie, as she is affectionately referred, adores creating characters that hold the readers’ attention like a vise.

The recipient of various honors and awards for her work ethics and community involvement is rewarding, but receiving praise from non-readers for her novels encourages her soul. Ms. Edie feels books from the Bible to Pre-readers are very important to the essence of life, and she stresses the importance of reading to every young person she comes in contact. She has been inspired to utilize her talents to spread His Word in an enjoyable yet duty bound way.

Her novels are beautiful stories told with a distinctive crisp style.