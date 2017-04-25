FDT Group Press Conference Held at HANNOVER MESSE 2017

The FDT Group, an independent, international, not-for-profit industry association supporting FDT® Technology, conducted a press conference today at HANNOVER MESSE 2017 discussing FDT advancements for IIoT and Industrie 4.0 to support the “Connected World”.

The organization addressed the following:

FDT/OPC UA Features Focused on Industrie 4.0. Technology enhancements leverage the OPC Unified Architecture (UA) to make device-specific information from Device Type Managers™ (DTMs™) available via the FDT/OPC UA information model as specified in RAMI 4.0.

Latest Web Services Features of FDT IIoT Server (FITS™) for mobility, cloud, and fog enterprise solutions. The FITS enhancements benefit industrial maintenance departments by enabling cloud-based enterprise data access, mobility apps and the use of augmented reality to view virtual content.

Automation Industry Leaders Beckhoff and Dräger Join FDT Group. Two major industrial automation companies, Beckhoff and Dräger, are the newest members of the FDT Group. They join other industry organizations in supporting the open FDT standard for enterprise-wide network and asset integration.

For more information, please visit the FDT Group website.

About FDT Group AISBL

The FDT Group AISBL is an international non-profit corporation consisting of leading worldwide member companies active in industrial automation and manufacturing. The major purpose of the FDT Group is to provide an open standard for enterprise-wide network and asset integration, innovating the way automation architectures connect and communicate sensor to cloud for the process, hybrid and factory automation markets. FDT Technology benefits both manufacturers and end users, with advancements such as the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and Industrie 4.0 delivered out-of-the-box – enabling modernized asset integration and access to performance data for visualizing crucial operational problems. Around the world, end users, manufacturers, universities, and research organizations are working together to develop the technology; provide development tools, support, and training; coordinate field trials and demonstrations; and enable product interoperability.

FDT® is a registered trademark, and Device Type Manager™, DTM™ and FITS™ are trademarks of the FDT Group AISBL.