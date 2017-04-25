DATAPAQ EasyTrack3: more memory, easy handling

The DATAPAQ Easy Track®3 system measures IR and convection ovens with more detail and more data security and – with the pro version – up to three consecutive profiling runs.

The newest generation DATAPAQ® EasyTrack®3 system makes profiling oven cure of painted and powder-coated products as easy as never before. Fluke® Process Instruments has equipped the data logger with a rugged and light polycarbonate casing that withstands harsh treatment and heat up to 100 °C without distortion and without harm to the electronics. Versions with four or six thermocouple channels are available. Data is stored in a non-volatile memory – the capacity has been tripled to up to 18,000 readings per channel.

The loggers use replaceable 9 V batteries. An intelligent power management ensures a long battery life for 50 and more profiling runs. Calibration certificates stored aboard the logger can be printed anytime. When the logger is connected to a PC (via USB), the software now starts automatically. Reviewing and analyzing the data, users can dynamically change the language. Logger diagnostics is much facilitated by a quick reference guide and animated tutorials. For remote diagnostics, status data can be emailed to the manufacturer’s tech support. Fluke Process Instruments supplies a versatile range of profiling systems with probes and thermal barriers to suit a variety of applications. The new pro version logger carries out up to three consecutive profiling runs before data download to a PC. It features a traffic light indicator that instantly shows whether process criteria have been met. The DATAPAQ EasyTrack Insight™ Professional software includes advanced analysis functions such as rise/fall, peak difference, area under curve calculation, marking of up to six oven zones in the temperature graph, a probe map for high repeatability, saved zooms for even more comfortable reviewing and sharing of data, and customized profile reports.

For more information, please visit www.flukeprocessinstruments.com.

About Fluke Process Instruments

Fluke Process Instruments designs, manufactures, and markets a complete line of infrared temperature measurement and profiling solutions for industrial, maintenance, and quality control applications. Distributed worldwide under the Raytek, Ircon, and Datapaq brands, the products reflect the combined experience of over 125 years in manufacturing the world’s finest temperature measurement tools and devices.

About Fluke

Founded in 1948, Fluke Corporation is the world leader in compact, professional electronic test tools. Fluke customers are technicians, engineers, electricians, and metrologists who install, troubleshoot, and manage industrial, electrical, and electronic equipment and calibration processes.