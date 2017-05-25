Lovable Lhasa Apso Pups Star in New Adventure

Annie Pooh and MarLee, heroes of the “Annie Pooh, Princess Pup” adventure series, come face-to-face with a small, furry animal they have never seen before. Their hostile first meeting leads to a merry chase through the place in author Steven E. Farkas’ “Annie Pooh, Princess Pup, Monkey Shines: Annie Pooh and MarLee Meet Sangee the Monkey” (AuthorHouse, 2014).



In Farkas’ third installment of the “Annie Pooh, Princess Pup” adventure series, the mischievous monkey, which belongs to a Siamese prince’s nephew, earned the ire of the royal pups. The timing of the prince’s royal visit can’t be right as a series of thefts began to occur in the palace. The situation went from bad to worse when the princess lost her emerald clasp, a jewelry piece that is so valuable it could pay all the taxes in the province for half a year.



Who stole the princess’ emerald clasp? Will the royal Lhasa Apso pups find the missing valuable item? Is the monkey to be blamed for the thefts in the place? Readers, young and old, should not miss Annie Pooh and MarLee’s adventure in “Annie Pooh, Princess Pup, Monkey Shines: Annie Pooh and MarLee Meet Sangee the Monkey.”



The book will appear at the upcoming 2017 Book Expo America on June 1 to 3, 2017.





“Annie Pooh, Princess Pup, Monkey Shines: Annie Pooh and MarLee Meet Sangee the Monkey”

Written by Steven E. Farkas

Published by AuthorHouse

Published date: December 16, 2014

Paperback price: $12.73



About The Author



Dr. Steven E. Farkas received his PhD. degree in the Geological Sciences from the University of New Mexico in 1969. He has taught geological sciences at Central Washington University for more than 30 years. While at the Univ. of New Mexico, Dr. Farkas had the pleasure of attending lectures on the history and geography of China given by Dr. Yi-Fu Tuan, a very famous Chinese scholar, then teaching at the university. Since then, Dr. Farkas has had a keen interest in the geography of China and its geology, especially of Tibet and the Himalayan Mountains. After Dr. Farkas acquired his two Lhasa Apso dogs, Annie Pooh and MarLee, he decided it would be fun to write some “fairy tales” that the two Lhasa Apsos could take part in, in ancient China. Thus the “Annie Pooh, Princess Pup” Adventure Fairy Tales Series of Books was born. Dr. Farkas lives in Spokane, Washington with his family and his two Lhasa Apso dogs, Annie Pooh and MarLee.