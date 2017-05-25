Thriller Book Highlights New Jersey’s Pine Barrens

This North Carolina writer and journalist published her debut novel, a thriller titled “Find Edsell!” (Abbott Press, 2014). The story begins with the abduction of 17-year-old Edsell Jones by Hans Vogel, a brilliant doctor gone rogue who performs questionable experiments at his secret drug-testing facility in the Pine Barrens, a million-acre National Preserve.



Vogel is not to be the only person who inhabits the serene Barrens. Also living in the area is Joshua Reed, a former army commando, and he soon joins in the search for the missing youth. When two of Edsell’s friends begin searching, they stumble upon the old building where mystery and terror lurk.



The Pine Barrens proves to be the best setting for a suspense-filled action story only Bonstein could create. As a Girl Scout Leader, she experienced the darkness and desolation of the Pine Barrens. She also spent quite some time in the forested area doing extensive research with the cooperation of New Jersey’s Forest Fire Department.



What kind of tension would erupt in the Pine Barrens? Thriller fans must not miss the action in Bonstein’s “Find Edsell!”



About the Author

Elsa Bonstein is a freelance writer and journalist who graduated from Syracuse University with a BA in Sociology and Journalism. She wrote an award-winning column, “Golf Gab” for the Brunswick Beacon in North Carolina for 14 years. After years of freelancing for various newspapers and magazines, she published her first novel titled “Find Edsell!” a fast-paced thriller set on the Jersey Shore and the nearby Pine Barrens in New Jersey. She has finished a second thriller, “Footes Creek,” a golf course murder mytery, and is currently hard at work on number three. Bonstein is married and now lives in North Carolina.