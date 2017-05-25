Children’s Book Empowers Young Ones to Pursue Their Dreams

Daysharee Vallier’s debut children’s book “What I Want to Be When I Grow Up” (AuthorHouse, 2015) introduces children to the different career fields around them. It teaches that every person serve a purpose and no one is ever too young to think of what they want to be when they grow up. The book is written in the first-person point of view, which allows the author to relate closely with every child who will read this book. Miss Vallier does a great job putting herself in the shoes of children who have already started role-playing their dream jobs.



For every profession that the main character (a young school boy) comes across, the author doesn’t fail to provide a brief description, and this she does according to the perception of the youngster. The schoolboy happens to witness the professionals in action: a news reporter on the news channel, his teacher helping him with his assignment, firefighters putting out a fire and saving lives, etc. Miss Vallier’s book captures not only the beauty of dreams and the power of ambition, but also the child’s fascination with the different people who carry out different roles or work different jobs in society.



In this age where job competition is fierce and everyone wants to become an IT specialist, model or professional gamer, children will always be fascinated by the people they see and interact with every day. Miss Vallier’s “What I Want to Be When I Grow Up” highlights the careers that give children their first impression of work and service to the community.



“What I Want to Be When I Grow Up” is one of the books that will be featured in the upcoming 2017 Book Expo America on June 1 to 3, 2017.



“What I Want to Be When I Grow Up”

Written by Daysharee Vallier

Published by AuthorHouse

Published date: January 16, 2015

Paperback price: $13.86



About The Author



Daysharee Vallier is a twenty-seven-year-old woman living in Los Angeles, California. Writing has always been Vallier’s passion since the age of nine. She loves writing as much as she loves to encourage and see people doing what they love best. That is what inspires her to keep writing. As an author, she wants to encourage not just children but everyone who fights the everyday life to keep trying and to never give up on their dreams.