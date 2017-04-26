Senior Associate Justin Bart of Hogan Lovells US LLP to Speak at the Litigation Funding Conference in New York City on April 28, 2017

New York, NY--Ticonderoga Ventures, Inc. announces that Senior Associate Justin Bart of Hogan Lovells US LLP will speak at the Litigation Funding Conference ( http://litigationfundingconference.com ) on April 28, 2017 in New York City.



Justin will speak on a panel covering attorney and corporate counsel experiences with litigation finance.





ABOUT HOGAN LOVELLS



Hogan Lovells is a leading global law firm that provides business-oriented legal advice and high-quality service across its exceptional breadth of practices to clients around the world. It includes both Hogan Lovells US LLP and Hogan Lovells International LLP. For more information, please visit www.hoganlovells.com.





ABOUT THE LITIGATION FUNDING CONFERENCE

The Litigation Funding Conference is an intense networking event for third party litigation funding firms, venture capitalists, hedge funds, corporate counsel and attorneys from significantly sized law firms seeking finances for high value claims. Financial professionals and investors representing significant resources to capital will be present to fund suits they are expressly interested in.



Time, the most valuable commodity at the event, is designed for maximum efficiency in introducing attorneys with those that provide funding to quickly identify the best opportunities and begin the deal making process.



Registration for the event can be made at http://litigationfundingconference.com/register-ny-2017.php



For more information, please visit the website http://www.litigationfundingconference.com or contact:

Ticonderoga Ventures, Inc.

Marketing and Logistics Representative

Tel/ Fax: USA +1 (212) 722-1744

E-mail: info-20@litigationfundingconference.com

Twitter: @LITIGATIONFUND1



This press release may contain forward-looking statements, particularly as related to the business plans of the company, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Sections 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by these sections. Actual results may differ materially from the company’s expectations and estimates.