Book Exposes Shocking Truths about Soviet Fascism and Terrorism

For the first time, the concept of an ongoing World War Three is introduced into political lexicon, as author Simona Pipko brings it to life in her compelling and insightful book that illustrates an existential threat to Western civilization and mankind. In “What is Happening to America? The Hidden Truth of Global Destruction,” readers will explore the silent but deadly wars that have been ongoing for several decades now. Unveiling how these hostilities come in many shapes and forms, whilst striking unsuspecting individuals on different fronts and locations, this revealing and perspective-filled book is a must-read for every vigilant citizen and responsible leader.

This nonfiction work chronicles the development of world politics in the twentieth and twenty-first centuries. Etched within the pages of this book are several key points in identifying the faceless and nameless enemies that have secretly been operating under the radar. It also pin-points the single-most driving force behind today’s threats of global terrorism, as well as identifies why the 9/11 attack was just one fragment of this long, relentless chain of battles against Western civilization. Astonishing, this page-turner also piques one’s interest as it reveals how religion and natural resources are being used as weapons and currencies by a very determined enemy that persistently fights for world domination.

A profound and meaningful work, this book is a rich arsenal of information based on both first-hand, personal experiences and factual data. Exposing the core of modern terrorism, its ideology and operations, “What is Happening to America? The Hidden Truth of Global Destruction” is a significant literary contribution that aids common men and women in comprehending the underlying and unseen forces may cause the disintegration and crumbling of their great nations, for to survive and win the war, awareness and knowledge about the enemy is imperative.

“What is Happening to America? The Hidden Truth of Global Destruction” will appear at the upcoming 2017 Book Expo America on June 1 to 3, 2017. For more information on her book, visit http://www.simonapipko1.com/.



“What is Happening to America? The Hidden Truth of Global Destruction”

Written by Simona Pipko

Published by Xlibris

Published date: August 31, 2012

Paperback price: $19.99



About the Author



Simona Pipko was born in Moscow, USSR. A graduate of Leningrad Law School, she practiced law as a defense attorney for twenty-five years in the capital of Estonia, Tallinn Leaving behind her Communist husband in 1981, she immigrated to the United States with her two children. While living in New York City and teaching at the New School for Social Research and New York University, she wrote a series of articles for various publications, including The International Lawyer ABA, Law and National Security Intelligence Report. In 2002, Ms. Pipko published her first book “Baltic Winds: Testimony of a Soviet Attorney” (Xlibris, 2002). One of her readers, David Horowitz, Director of the Center for Study of Popular Culture wrote in 2006: “Thank you for sending me your moving book. You are a very courageous woman.” Ms. Pipko published her second book, “The Russian Factor: From Cold War to Global Terrorism” (Xlibris, 2006). She is the author of three books and twenty-nine articles published in the United States. She has been engaged in writings a series of articles under a general title Soviet Socialism in the Twenty-first Century since 2010. The series is published by Red County South, www.redcounty.com/south/florida/sarasota under the name of Vera Berg, in the rubric of Colony Rabble.