Former Soviet Attorney Exposes Shocking Truth about life under Soviet Fascism

Author Simona Pipko presents a sharp and detailed look at the most unknown aspects of life in Russia in her eye opening book “Baltic Winds: Testimony of a Soviet Attorney.” The book embodies a big panorama of life in Russia. If a movie “Doctor Zhivago” illustrated Russia at the time of Socialist Revolution of 1917, “Baltic Winds” shows a result- Socialist Russia hundred years later. The autopsy of Socialism, built by Joseph Stalin, successfully preserved and operating now in 21st century.

“‘Baltic Winds’ is a heartfelt story of my life, lives of my children and clients, my friends and many others; sad, tragic and brutal. Practicing for 25 years as a defense attorney in former the Soviet Union, I became a representative of the system and its victim. It is my first-hand experience that reveals the rarely spoken bitter reality of every-day life behind the ‘Iron Curtain’ of Socialism, which is still unknown by the majority of Americans.” Spanning the five decades between 1950 and the 2000 “Baltic Winds” displays the values, struggles and state of mind of the characters on two continents, from Leningrad to Rome, and finally to New York.

“Cunningly crafted brainwashing mechanism of the Soviet government was changing the consciousness of millions, my husband, one of the numbered best attorneys of the country, became one of the converted. Our ideologies were conflicting profoundly. Loud and bitter arguments began to accompany our daily life.”

“While practicing law in the Soviet courts my illusions had gradually disappeared and the lawless country with its incredible corruption from top to bottom, appeared naked before my eyes. We lived inside a gigantic network of falsehood.” The book reveals also a breathtaking story of the captured American pilots imprisoned in Gulag, discussions on terrorism, North Korea and Iraq.

“The grievances of my clients echoed a gloomy picture within all of Russia. I witnessed so many human tragedies…Anna Novak and her daughter left a mark in my heart… Life of two generations of women, trapped in the net of Soviet bureaucracy…Rape, domestic violence, murder. Anna’s story is a dark reality of millions, living under Socialism today.”

“…I left my country, successful career, irreplaceable friends, husband and beloved daughter, immigrating with my son to America…”

“Baltic Winds: Testimony of a Soviet Attorney” is one of Pipko’s two books that will appear at the upcoming 2017 Book Expo America on June 1 to 3, 2017. Her other book is “What is Happening to America? The Hidden Truth of Global Destruction.”



“Baltic Winds: Testimony of a Soviet Attorney”

Written by Simona Pipko

Published by Xlibris

Published date: October 31, 2002

Paperback price: $26.99



About the Author



Simona Pipko was born in Moscow, USSR. A graduate of Leningrad Law School, she practiced law as a defense attorney for twenty-five years in the capital of Estonia, Tallinn Leaving behind her Communist husband in 1981, she immigrated to the United States with her two children. While living in New York City and teaching at the New School for Social Research and New York University, she wrote a series of articles for various publications, including The International Lawyer ABA, Law and National Security Intelligence Report. In 2002, Ms. Pipko published her first book “Baltic Winds: Testimony of a Soviet Attorney” (Xlibris, 2002). One of her readers, David Horowitz, Director of the Center for Study of Popular Culture wrote in 2006: “Thank you for sending me your moving book. You are a very courageous woman.” Ms. Pipko published her second book, “The Russian Factor: From Cold War to Global Terrorism” (Xlibris, 2006). She is the author of three books and twenty-nine articles published in the United States. She has been engaged in writings a series of articles under a general title Soviet Socialism in the Twenty-first Century since 2010. The series is published by Red County South, www.redcounty.com/south/florida/sarasota under the name of Vera Berg, in the rubric of Colony Rabble.

