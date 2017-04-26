eightcups: Your Spring and Summer Hydration Station For the Warmer Weather Ahead

“Drinking enough water is such a simple thing that everyone can do to improve their health, especially during warm weather. With eightcups it gets even easier to monitor your daily intake of water,” said Daniel Joo, the company’s founder, inventor and designer of the product.

The warmer weather is on its way and that means it’s time to stay hydrated. eightcups is encouraging athletes and anyone who enjoys warm weather and outdoor activities to pay attention to their hydration. eghtcups monitors users’ daily water intake. Staying hydrated can also be challenging when working in air conditioned offices that can dry out the air.

The benefits from staying hydrated have long been known and include: more youthful, glowing skin, stronger, nails, fights aging, helps reduce effects of sunburn and aids digestion. Athletes will help speed up joint and cartilage repair and reduce fatigue brought on from exertion. Monitoring daily water intake and staying hydrated can also reduce high cholesterol, eliminate digestive problems, flush out toxins and help prevent weight gain and it can slow the aging process.

eightcups calculates a recommended daily water intake based upon the users’ weight, activity level and other factors, then it reminds users to drink with a personalized LED alarm. It accurately measures how much users drink each time and adjusts the timing and frequency of LED reminders so users can spread out their recommended daily intake evenly. The health benefits of maintaining hydration have long been known and include: weight loss, weight management, better food absorption and digestion, clearer more youthful looking skin and better immune function and overall health.

The product is available in three colors: white, graphite and black and has a free downloadable App from Apple iTunes or Google Play Stores. The sleek high tech design looks great on a desk or as an accessory to workout, casual or office attire. eightcups retails for $129.95 MSRP. Visit: www.8cups.me. eightcups has received it’s initial funding from Samsung and is a recent graduate of igniteXL, a Silicon Valley based accelerator and seed fund supporting Korean entrepreneurs to expand into global markets.

About eightcups

eightcups is a smart bottle mobile hydration gadget that optimizes water intake and alerts when it is time to drink. The product is available in three colors: white, graphite and black. The sleek high tech design looks great on a desk or as an accessory to workout, casual or office attire. If you are monitoring your exercise you need to be monitoring your water intake and stay hydrated. This is easily done with eightcups.

The product is available on Amazon or Visit: 8cups.me