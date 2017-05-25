For Texas Author, “Word Gifts” Make Beautiful Christmas Gifts

Need a gift idea for the coming Yuletide season? Forget about gifting your loved ones new gadgets or wheels, clothes or trinkets, or all-expenses paid trips to the destination of their choice. Gift them a book but not just any book. It has to be Lila Ellexson Senter’s “The Gift” (Xulon Press, 2015).



Why a book titled “The Gift”? And what makes this book the best gift one could – and should – give away for Christmas, which is still a few months away? For one, it’s time that people celebrate the season through the exchange of stories and poems and reflect on the relevance of Christmas in their by looking at Yuletide-inspired images. Senter has provided us the material we need for such purposes.



“The Gift” contains Senter’s original works, plus excerpts from others’ works, including the quotes that the author gathered from well-known writers, religious figures, and philosophers that embody the spirit of Christmas. A gallery of images – collages, painting, photos – invokes the real beauty of the season, while one could only experience through a genuine and reflective celebration of Christ’s birth.



If the blatant commercialization of Christmas and the increasing secularization of society trouble you, then gift your loves ones a dose of inspiration and words of encouragement this Christmas. Give them “The Gift” that truly lasts a lifetime.



Senter’s “The Gift” will appear at the upcoming 2017 Book Expo America on June 1 to 3, 2017. Don’t forget to get for your loved one their advance Christmas gifts!



“The Gift”

Written by Lila Ellexson Senter

Published by Xulon Press

Published date: March 5, 2015

Paperback price: $14.00



About the Author



Lila Ellexson Senter is a retired social worker living in Abilene, Texas. She and her husband, Bill, with whom she raised three children, enjoy traveling, reading, and volunteering in their community. “The Gift” was written as a way to promote and support the work of Abilene Hope Haven, a local shelter in the Senters’ hometown.