Adventure Fiction Interweaves Violence, Race, and Revenge

Guy Quigley’s novel “The Rebel Son” (Infinity Publishing, 2011) was one of the grand jury winners at the La Noir Novel, Film and Script Festival MMXVI (2016). This is an action-packed, fast-paced adventure story that provides a wonderful character development, rich and solid dialogue between characters, and vivid imagery of the majestic yet volatile setting that is Rhodesia (now modern-day Zimbabwe) in Africa.



In this story, Jack Fallon, a young wealthy Philadelphian and Vietnam War veteran, travels with his friend to Africa for a safari. There, he meets and falls in love with a beautiful African lady. Fallon’s world begins to change when terrorists shoot down a commercial airplane and butcher his friend. Fallon joins the liberation war to avenge his friend and seek the truth about the woman he loves.



“The Rebel Son” appeals to readers for its universal themes of violence, race, and revenge, plus its heavy references to the racism and politics of the past. All these provide a backdrop for a spiralling tale of adventure, survival, self-realization, and love that knows no boundaries.



Readers who love a great story and harbour fascination for Africa should not miss “The Rebel Son.” The novel is one of the many titles that will appear at the upcoming 2017 Book Expo America on June 1-4, 2017.



“The Rebel Son”

Written by Guy Quigley

Published by Infinity Publishing

Published date: August 29, 2011

Paperback price: $25.95



About the Author



Guy Quigley was born in Ireland and hails from a third-generation Irish thespian and musical family. He and his wife, Wendy, relocated to the United States in 1983. They have three children and five grandchildren. He is a graduate of CBS in Ireland. In writing his novel “The Rebel Son,” Guy drew heavily on his life experiences in Africa, which include ownership of a cattle estate in Zambia. He owned and operated a real estate company in Salisbury (Harare City), Rhodesia (Zimbabwe) and acquired a private pilot’s license for travel between cattle estates in Zambia and offices in Rhodesia. He was forced to cease operations due to the explosive Liberation War. Learn more at http://guyquigley.com/

