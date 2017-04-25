INSTO Partners With WooCommerce to Allow Any WordPress Website to Accept Payments in Installments

INSTO, the world’s first mobile app to power person-to-person installment payments, today announced the launch of INSTO for WooCommerce, a new plugin that allows any merchant with a WordPress-hosted website to accept payment via automated installment payments. INSTO for WooCommerce will be unveiled at Finovate Spring 2017.

WooCommerce is the open source e-commerce service for WordPress users that powers more than 28 percent of all online marketplaces and has nearly 23 million downloads. INSTO for WooCommerce will allow all merchants using WordPress to accept 20-plus different payment methods at no additional cost, making goods and services more accessible to a broader audience.

Key features of INSTO for WooCommerce include:

Customized checkout experience: Customers can checkout without leaving the WordPress site

Installment flexibility: Transaction amount, down-payment amount, length of payment period and number of scheduled payments are fully customizable

Supports all major payment methods: Credit/debit card, PayPal, Apple Pay and more

WooCommerce users can install INSTO for WooCommerce extension here.

“We’re excited to launch INSTO for WooCommerce, which will vastly increase the capability of the WooCommerce platform,” said Bruce Chen, founder and CEO of INSTO. “This new INSTO extension is a game-changer for WooCommerce customers looking for more payment gateway options, and for sellers looking to communicate and negotiate directly with customers in an online marketplace environment.”

Chen will unveil INSTO for WooCommerce when he showcases INSTO at Finovate Spring, a stage where companies like Google, Visa, Mastercard, Experian, Credit Karma and Mint have debuted their fintech products in past years. Senior fintech executives, VCs, journalists, analysts and entrepreneurs will all be on hand as Chen shares how INSTO has revolutionized person-to-person payments since launching in December 2016. INSTO is the first-ever person-to-person payment service that allows users to buy or sell anything in installments and scheduled payments. The app is especially helpful for sellers of high-end products, and customers who can finally afford expensive goods and services by paying in smaller chunks.

Following FinovateSpring, INSTO will be the featured Scheduled Payments Platform at the stARTup Art Fair in San Francisco (April 28-30), where connoisseurs will use the app to purchase art pieces in more affordable installments — sans loans and interest rates.

The INSTO app is available for free download on iOS and Android, and can also be used on a desktop or tablet. Learn more at ins.to

For more info on FinovateSpring, view the event brochure.

About INSTO:

INSTO is the first-ever person-to-person payment service that allows users to buy or sell anything in installments and scheduled payments. Payment plans are completely customizable and give greater flexibility for users to negotiate terms that fit their own individual needs. Founded in 2013, INSTO has offices in both San Jose, California and Taipei, Taiwan. For more information or to sign up, please visit http://ins.to