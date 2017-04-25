Affordable STM32 Cloud-Connectable Kit from STMicroelectronics Puts More Features On-Board for Fast and Flexible IoT-Device Development

Geneva, April 25, 2017 - The new high-connectivity STM32L4 IoT Discovery kit (B-L475E-IOT01A) from STMicroelectronics gives unrivalled flexibility for developers building IoT (Internet of Things) nodes by supporting multiple low-power wireless standards and Wi-Fi®, while integrating a complete collection of motion, gesture, and environmental sensors, unavailable on other kits in the market.



Designed to help promptly connect IoT devices to Cloud services power-efficiently and cost-effectively, ST’s new IoT development kit adds modules for Bluetooth® low energy (BLE), sub-GHz[1] RF, and Wi-Fi, with a dynamic NFC-tag IC with printed antenna to a high-performance, ultra-low power STM32L4 microcontroller all on the same board.



The comprehensive selection of sensors, leveraging ST’s large portfolio of MEMS (Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems) and laser-ranging devices, support both user interaction and environmental awareness. A MEMS accelerometer and gyroscope IC and MEMS magnetometer for 9-axis motion sensing, a barometric pressure sensor, temperature/humidity sensor, two omnidirectional digital microphones, as well as a FlightSense™ proximity and gesture sensor, are all ready to use with no extra integration effort needed.



The Discovery kit lets users take advantage of ST’s X-CUBE-AWS expansion software to quickly connect to the Amazon Web Services (AWS) IoT platform, and access tools and services in the Cloud, such as device monitoring and control, data analysis, and machine learning. Support for other Cloud providers will be added in future, as well as software function packs that provide all the components needed to prototype end-to-end IoT solutions, including pre-integrated full application examples.



The heart of ST’s new high-connectivity Discovery kit is an 80MHz STM32L475 32-bit microcontroller that combines the ARM® Cortex®-M4 core featuring DSP extensions, 1MB on-chip Flash, and the Company’s ultra-low-power technologies to help build smart IoT devices on a tight power budget. The combination of MCU performance with rich sensor and wireless integration on the board maximizes the Discovery kit’s utility, while additional custom functionality may be added using the industry-standard Arduino and Pmod™ expansion connectors. These two established ecosystems give access to a large selection of expansion boards, which can be quickly connected and easily integrated.



Equipped with the ST-Link debugger/programmer on-board, the STM32L4 Discovery kit IoT node does not need any external probe, and can be used with ARM® Keil® MDK-ARM, IAR™ EWARM, or GCC/LLVM-based Integrated Development Environments (IDEs) including free AC6 SW4STM32, or with mbed™ online tools.



The STM32L4 IoT Discovery kit is ready to order now from st.com or distributors, at a recommended price of $53.00 (part number B-L475E-IOT01A1 for 915MHz operating frequency, or B-L475E-IOT01A2 for 868MHz operating frequency).



For further information please visit www.st.com/disco-l475e-iot

[1] 915MHz or 868MHz available, to suit geographical region: see product code when ordering.