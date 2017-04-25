Slotland’s New Keno 101 is Quick, Easy & Fun – Introductory Bonuses Available This Week
Slotland, known around the world for its selection of unique online slot games, has just introduced its first Keno game. Keno 101 is a traditional version of the classic casino game with red and white playing cards that will be immediately familiar to players used to keno cards in casinos. Until April 30, 2017, a choice of casino bonuses with various wagering requirements is available for players wanting to try the new game.
“People play Keno everywhere in Las Vegas!” said Michael Hilary, Slotland’s manager. “In a café waiting for a meal… at the corner store… It’s quick, easy, and fun! You can play up to 15 numbers, but a lot of players just play five or so. Even one matching number pays out!”
Until April 30, 2017, a choice of casino bonuses with various wagering requirements is available for players wanting to try the new game.
Keno is a simple game of chance. Players choose up to fifteen numbers from 1 – 80 and hope that they’ll be randomly drawn. The more matching numbers they get, the higher the payout.
To begin, players choose the amount to bet per game ($.50, $1, $2, $5, $10) and how many games to play. They then click numbers on their playing card to select them or use the Quick Pick feature. Payout is based on the amount bet per game, how many numbers were selected and the number of “hits” or matches.
KENO 101 INTRODUCTORY CASINO BONUSES
200% Deposit Bonus
Bonus code: TRYME
21X wagering requirement; valid for Keno 101 only.
80% Deposit Bonus
Bonus code: TRYME80
14X wagering requirement; may be claimed up to twice per day
50% Deposit Bonus
Bonus code: 50MATCH
12X wagering requirement
30% Deposit Bonus
Bonus code: ALLGAMES
10X wagering requirement
These bonuses are valid April 25 – 30, 2017 only.
