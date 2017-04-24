A Delightful New Children’s Book Encourages Readers to Run with the Wolves

It is always great to see the work of an aspiring young author! Lugthea is a talented and imaginative girl. I hope you will read her book and then send her an encouraging message as she begins her journey as a first-time author. - Dr. Barbra Stewart

Rare is the children’s book that is written by a young person, so it is a stunning achievement for Lugthea D. Pelissier to release her illustrated work, “The Amazing Adventures of Spear & Shadow.” Already a published author at such a young age, Ms. Pelissier has created a truly engaging tale about two wolves going on a wild adventure. The book promotes the universal themes of friendship, teamwork, and compassion and features exquisite interior artwork by illustrator Sonny Heston.



Through the titular main characters, readers will discover valuable life lessons while also being entertained with the well-written story and gorgeous illustrations. This is perfect for both kids and adults looking to add a great book to their bedtime storytelling library. Filled with wonder and championing the beauty of the natural world, “The Amazing Adventures of Spear & Shadow” is a fantastic entry into the children’s book canon.



Visit www.lugdepel.com for more information about the author and her illustrated book.





“The Amazing Adventures of Spear & Shadow”

Written by Lugthea D. Pelissier

Published by AuthorHouse

Published Date: March 30, 2015

Paperback: $19.99

Kindle: $3.99



About the Author

Lugthea D. Pelissier is a talented girl who has a great passion for reading, writing, and drawing. She likes to spend her time in her room, and always has books, paper, and pencils by her side. She plays piano, violin, and record. She also performs Ballet and African dance. “The Amazing Adventures of Spear and Shadow” is her first juvenile story published. She states that writing this book was an exciting, joyful, and fun experience, and will be helpful to teach young readers about the power of companionship, love, and mutual support. Her dream is to become a well-known non-fiction and fiction author.

