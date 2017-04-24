Unicel Architectural Publishes Paper on Design Options for Safer Schools

MONTREAL, CANADA – April 25, 2017 - Unicel Architectural, the leading manufacturer of vision and daylight control solutions, today published an informational white paper, “Making our Schools Safer – Vision Control® Door & Window Design Solutions to Enhance Privacy and Security in Educational Facilities.”, which examines privacy and safety requirements in educational facilities and how integrated louvers can help enhance student safety.



“Design matters in schools where the safety and security of our children are becoming a growing concern,” said Jean-François Couturier, CEO of Unicel Architectural. “Doors and windows, both in interior and exterior applications, are a major consideration toward protective design and need to ensure high levels of safety while providing adjustable visibility. This paper discusses the issues and further explains how our Vision Control® integrated louvers with high impact glazing protect against bullets, shattering, fire and violent force.”



Statistics from the US National Center for Education Statistics (NCES) report, “Indicators of School Crime and Safety: 2015”, indicate that during the 2013–14 school over 1,500 firearm possession incidents were reported. Further north, Statistics Canada data indicates that one in five violent incidents involving an accused youth occurred at school during school hours or during a supervised activity.



Integrated louvers - hermetically sealed glass units combining louvers within glass - are made with hollow-chambered aluminum to provide maximum strength and maintain the strictly parallel alignment of the blades. In an emergency, the interlocking profile of the louvers offer complete privacy when in closed position and ensure an additional safety barrier against violent impacts.



For more information, visit: http://www.unicelarchitectural.com/en/download/literature/Unicel-MakingOurSchoolsSafer.pdf



About Unicel Architectural



For over 50 years, Unicel Architectural has built a reputation for the most advanced aluminum and glass solutions. These solutions encompass louvered glazing, skylights and more, to enhance major global construction initiatives with utmost quality and reliability. With its proprietary technology, Unicel’s award-winning Vision Control® delivers unprecedented comfort and control of vision, light, temperature and sound with a patented combination of louvers between glass that are hermetically sealed and cordless. Unicel’s solutions are guaranteed for longevity, optimized for energy efficiency, and customizable to any design, environmental or cultural requirements. Unicel combines its market leading know-how with great design to ensure optimal aesthetics and sustainable performance. For more information, visit: www.unicelarchitectural.com