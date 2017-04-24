World TB Day and Air Testing to Prevent the Spread of Disease

Each year, March 24th is recognized as World Tuberculosis (TB) Day. The 24th was chosen because it commemorates the date in 1882 when Dr. Robert Koch announced his discovery of Mycobacterium tuberculosis, the bacterium that causes TB.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately one third of the world’s population is infected by the bacteria, but only a small percentage of infected people become sick. However, the WHO reports that TB is still one of the top ten causes of death worldwide. In the United States, over 9,500 TB cases were reported in 2015 according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

When Mycobacterium tuberculosis lives in the body without making a person sick, it is called latent TB infection. People with latent TB infection do not have any symptoms. Many people who have latent TB infection never develop the disease. Other people may get sick years later when their immune system becomes weaker.

For those who do develop TB disease, the bacteria usually attack the lungs, but it can attack any part of the body including the kidneys, spine and brain. The CDC states that symptoms of TB disease may include a bad cough that lasts 3 weeks or longer, pain in the chest, coughing up blood or sputum, weakness or fatigue, weight loss, no appetite, chills, fever and night sweats.

“Mycobacterium tuberculosis can become airborne when an infected person coughs, sneezes, speaks or even sings,” said Jason Dobranic, Ph.D., Vice President of Microbiology and Life Sciences at EMSL Analytical, Inc. “This can occurs when a nearby person inhales the bacteria, which then leads to infection. This is why the transmission of TB can be a significant risk in healthcare environments and other places where many people share the same space for extended periods of time.”

EMSL's laboratory experts utilize highly sensitive real-time Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) techniques to identify Mycobacterium tuberculosis from air samples collected on special filter cassettes.

To learn more about microbial pathogen testing or other environmental and indoor air quality services, please visit www.EMSL.com

