Smartphone and Tablet App from STMicroelectronics Brings New Features for Selecting and Designing with Operational Amplifiers

Geneva, April 24, 2017 - STMicroelectronics has released the latest version of its ST Op Amps mobile app (ST-OPAMPS-APP) with new features that simplify use and help designers find important information on ST’s analog signal-conditioning products even more quickly.



The app gives access to ST’s complete range of operational amplifiers, comparators, current-sensing products, power amplifiers, and high-speed amplifiers. Users can sort, compare, and filter parts by selected electrical parameter.



Among the new features is a cross-referencing tool that can quickly find the ST equivalent of any entered op-amp part number. Also new is direct access to 3D package data, to help finalize the mechanical aspects of a design without searching the datasheet. Users can take advantage of the new “My Favorites” section to keep information on most-used parts easily to hand for quick reference.



To further improve convenience and ease of use, the ST Op Amps app has an offline database that allows continued use even without Internet access. Additional features help complete routine tasks quickly and efficiently, and include interactive schematics with part-number suggestions, as well as a component-value calculation engine. Users can access product prices, check component availability at distributors, and order parts directly from within the app using the built-in buy-online tool.



ST Op Amps is available now at Android and Apple® app stores and can be downloaded free of charge.



For further information please go to your app store, or view the online data-brief at www.st.com/opamps-app