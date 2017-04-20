Seasoned Pastor-Counselor-Family Man Shares Great Insights on Parenting

Noted theologian and family relationship expert, Dr. Johnny Holloway has published a helpful handbook on ways to properly guide a child towards becoming a mature adult. While this handbook definitely has value for almost any parent, it might be just as useful for other adults. Train up a Child: Timeless Strategies for Guiding a Child into Mature Adulthood contains elements of Dr. Holloway’s expertise as a parent, a counselor, and a theologian.



In his years as a pastor and a counselor, Dr. Holloway has gained insights that benefited him both as a parent and as a professional, who works with young people. In Train up a Child, he used his knowledge and experience to develop an eclectic parenting approach to constructively train children to become mature adults. He imparts practical advice on how to build a flexible and permanent rapport with children by setting appropriate expectations, teaching important family values, training kids to exercise good judgment while also making wise decisions and much more.



The principles and strategies in the book are designed to help parents avoid the pitfalls of repeating the parenting mistakes of past generations, by combining effective parenting traditions with parenting practices that reflect more current societal perceptions regarding child rearing. Dr. Holloway asserts that “compassionate and constructive parenting is the best strategy to motivate a child to become a productive and stable adult.”



About the Author



Dr. Johnny Holloway founded the Cup of Salvation Deliverance Church and Ministries in Durham, North Carolina. He is a senior pastor, an internationally renowned theologian, and a family and relationship counselor.



