The Legacy of The Three Musketeers Lives On With a New Story

Can’t get enough of the classics? Found “The Three Musketeers” or the overall “D’Artagnan Romances” wanting? Perhaps Nikolay Kharin’s “Three Musketeers Again: Unknown Adventures of Athos, Porthos, Aramis and D’Artagnan: All for One and One for All!” (Outskirts Press, 2013) should make you happy.



“The Three Musketeers Again” invites readers to delve into the inseparable four’s exploits between the time gaps of Alexandre Dumas’ sequels to his magnum opus “The Three Musketeers.” The 17th century is too big to miss not only for the four Musketeers but also for France. The Cardinal, hoping to end the rebellion of the Huguenot (Protestant) city of La Rochelle, sent D’Artagnan to infiltrate the territory and pretend to be a Huguenot in order to convince the inhabitants to surrender.



Kharin’s “Three Musketeers Again” details not only D’Artagnan’s mission to La Rochelle but also his pursuit of love after the death of his beloved Constance. Readers will also notice a change in Aramis’ personality as he becomes more involved in political intrigue. Meanwhile, the Cardinal has a war to wage against Spain, and Grimaud and Planchet began to sail the South Seas as pirates.



Written on the style of Dumas, “Three Musketeers Again” has what it takes to become one of the D’Artagnan Romance collection of novels: brilliant humor, intriguing plot, and plenty of love and political plays. It is as if Dumas had written this.



For more information about the book, visit the author’s website at http://www.threemusketeersagainbook.com/





“Three Musketeers Again: Unknown Adventures of Athos, Porthos, Aramis and D’Artagnan: All for One and One for All!”

Written by Nikolay A. Kharin

Published by Outskirts Press

Published date May 24, 2013

Paperback price $20.95



About the Author



Dr. Nikolay Kharin is a novelist, scientist and history buff with a passion for Europe and America of 17th-19th centuries. He published several books of short stories and novels in Russia, Bulgaria and the United States. He is married with one son and lives with his family in Colorado.